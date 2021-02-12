Attacks in Mozambique. South African government ‘puzzled’ by Maputo ‘silence’ on international aid – Observer

The South African government is “puzzled” by the Mozambican authorities’ “silence” on the kind of international support they need to deal with gun violence in Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique, a spokesperson said on Friday. ministerial word to Lusa.

The Minister [das Relações Internacionais, Naledi Pandor] is puzzled, does not understand why this is Mozambique does not specify type of assistance, if they need help, but they may not need direct help from South Africa or something like that, but I can’t speak for them, they are the ones who would explain, ”Ministerial spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele told Lusa.

“It is difficult to understand,” the spokesperson for the South African foreign minister told Lusa, saying “Mozambique would be better placed to explain itself”.

Countries in the region, united in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), have also pledged to respond to the violence in Cabo Delgado, as well as in Portugal, he said.

“Mozambique is part of SADC and SADC bodies discuss the issues in Mozambique, so we participate in these meetings. Even Portugal is one of the countries involved and is also trying to make SADC play a bigger role, ”Lunga Ngqengelele said in an interview with Lusa on Friday.

Augusto Santos Silva, Portuguese Foreign Minister, who this year holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, carried out a “political mission” to Mozambique in January, in response to Maputo’s request for help in ending to the insurrection in the province of Cabo Delgado.

The South African ministerial spokesperson reaffirmed that the government of Mozambique must clarify the regional international assistance it has requested to tackle armed violence in the north of the country, which has already caused more than two thousand deaths and one half a million people displaced, and where it goes Africa’s largest private investment for natural gas exploration.

South Africa has no problem helping Mozambique through the organization called SADC but as far as we are concerned as a country to help our sister country, Mozambique, that means Mozambique has to take the first step. to ask for help and be specific about what they want so that we can respond, ”said Lunga Ngqengelele.

Clarifications that only Maputo can provide, he added.

“If they need, for example, surveillance assistance in terms of the use of helicopters, or maritime assistance, we need a specific request from Mozambique that we can look into and to which we can respond, which has not happened so far, ”he told me.

“As immediate neighbors, even the press expects us to have some kind of meeting with Mozambique and therefore the questions we are facing relate to what we as a country are doing, but to our posture, in South Africa. is that we cannot impose ourselves ”, underlined Lunga Ngqengelele.

In January, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, expressed concern over the “inability” of southern African countries to find a common solution to armed violence in the country. northern Mozambique.

The situation in Mozambique and our inability as SADC [Comunidade de Desenvolvimento da África Austral] agreeing on what kind of joint support we can provide remains a very worrying headache for us, the South African government, ”Naledi Pandor said in a video conference hosted by the British Institute for International Relations, London .

Last May, the troika of SADC’s political, defense and security organ met in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, and pledged to support the government of Mozambique in the fight against the groups. armed in Cabo Delgado, without however giving more details.

The Southern African Development Community is expected to postpone to an agreed date, due to Covid-19, an extraordinary summit of heads of state and government scheduled for March, which was announced in December, announced earlier this this month. The Mozambican authorities who exercise the presidency of the regional bloc.

The Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has been attacked since October 2017, by insurgents classified since early 2020 by the Mozambican and international authorities as a “terrorist threat”.