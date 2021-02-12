European Union. A quarter of Portuguese do not use the Internet at home, according to European survey – Observer

A quarter of Portuguese citizens never use the Internet at home or do not have access to the network, a result only exceeded by Romanians and Bulgarians, according to a European survey published on Friday.

The Parlometer 2020 (Eurobarometer of the European Parliament) devotes a chapter to the use of the Internet, stressing that “alongside financial and economic concerns, one of the key factors of the pandemic has been the evolution of labor standards, with a big shift towards teleworking ”.

This change highlighted the importance of Internet access, the study points out, indicating that in 4 of the 27 Member States of the European Union, “more than one in four citizens” never uses the Internet at all times. home or does not have Internet access. .

The four Member States are Romania (31%), Bulgaria (28%), Italy and Portugal (both 27%). In the case of Portugal, 22% never use and 5% do not have access.

During a webinar organized by the European Parliament’s Office in Portugal on Friday to discuss Parlometer 2020 data, political scientist and analyst Pedro Magalhães expressed concern about this national indicator, highlighting what it means in the current context of the telecommuting and online courses, imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has a brutally unmatched potential, ”he warned.

The European average for those who never use the Internet at home is 13% and drops to 2% for those who admit not having Internet access.

According to the survey, 3 in 4 of the more than 27,000 European citizens polled in the Parlómetro – between November and December 2020 – use the internet at home on a daily or almost daily basis, five percentage points more than in October 2019.

In 13 Member States, more than 9 in 10 people use the internet on a daily or almost daily basis, a table led by Greece and Sweden, with a rate of 97%.

In contrast, less than 7 in 10 respondents use it daily or almost daily in countries such as Austria (69%), Portugal (68%), Hungary (66%), Bulgaria (63%), Romania and Italy (60%).

The Parlómetro mentions the differences in Internet use depending on the age group and the level of education of the Europeans questioned, the 15-24 age group with a daily or almost daily rate of 94% and the 92% age group 25-39 years.

This percentage drops to 84% among 40-54 year olds and 57% among over 55s.

The use also differs according to the level of education, being lower among those who left school between 16 and 19 years (72%) and at 15 years (37%).

There is also a slight difference between women and men, the first women using the Internet a little less daily or almost daily (74% against 78% of men).

The Parlómetro analyzes the perceptions and perspectives of European citizens on their life, their country and the Community institutions.