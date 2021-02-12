Norwegian company cancels € 21m tender won by Efacec for biogas plant – Observer

Efacec saw a € 21 million tender won in Norway for the construction of a biogas plant canceled, a decision the Portuguese company “does not understand”, according to a response sent to Lusa.

“Efacec confirms having received a communication informing of the cancellation on February 2, a little over a month after being notified as the winner of the competition,” reads a response from the company sent to Lusa.

On December 23, Lusa reported that Norwegian company Cambi, which competed with Efacec in the € 20.9million tender, had challenged it due to previous shareholder relations with Efacec’s wife. Isabel dos Santos affairs.

However, the Portuguese company stressed on Friday that “it is also strange that the complaint of the competing company of Efacec, at the origin of this situation, has been underestimated by the Norwegian public procurement regulator – KOFA – and even more because the NRA publicly defended the choice of Efacec ”.

The claims presented by the Norwegian state-owned company are vehemently refuted by Efacec, which does not include the cancellation of a tender, nor the fact that the decision was overturned just over a month after its attribution ”, specifies the Portuguese company in response to Lusa.

The company, currently majority state-owned, says “it has met all the requirements demanded during the bidding phase by the NRA [a empresa pública norueguesa em causa] and by its independent consultants, selected on the basis of their experience and competitiveness ”.

Efacec also specifies that it “analyzes all the legal options to appeal this decision, which it does not understand and does not accept”, adding that it will defend its reputation “until the last consequences , respecting all its employees, partners, customers, suppliers and shareholders ”.

According to statements by Nedre Romerike Avløpsselskap (NRA) managing director Thomes Trømborg to Norwegian newspaper E24, Efacec was disqualified because it no longer met the conditions for “financial soundness”.

“After major auctions, the follow-up is always done in the form of quality assurance, where up-to-date information on the supplier is requested and evaluated,” the manager told E24.

Despite Cambi’s initial appeal, the NRA ended up canceling the competition for price reasons, according to the Norwegian publication.

In December, the NRA announced its intention to “come to an agreement with the Portuguese company Efacec to build a future-oriented biogas plant”, located in the municipality of Lillestrøm, about 20 kilometers from the capital Oslo.

According to a report published at the time in the Norwegian newspaper E24, Efacec’s bid was 140 and 162 million Norwegian crowns (around 13.3 and 15.4 million euros, respectively) lower than that of competitors , among which Cambi.

According to the documentation to which Lusa had access, the competitor of Efacec filed complaints with the NRA and an appeal with the Norwegian Appeals Council for Public Procurement (KOFA), due to the fact that the former majority shareholder of Efacec is the businesswoman Isabel dos Santos. , and also because of the price.

Considering the huge international coverage of the corruption scandal surrounding Isabel dos Santos and her now disputed former participation of over 70% in Efacec, we are very surprised that Efacec took part in the competition and was considered a winner ” you can read in a letter Cambi sent to the NRA.

In the formal complaint to the Public Procurement Appeals Board (KOFA), the company that lost the tender argues that “Efacec should never have been prequalified for the tender” because of the shareholder position of Isabel dos Santos and the fact that Mário Leite da Silva, considered the right hand of the businesswoman and whose name is also involved in the Luanda Leaks, was the chairman of the board of directors of the society.

In response to Cambi, lawyer Marianne Dragsten, who represents the NRA project contractor, said that “there is not sufficient basis to trigger Efacec’s right to dismiss it over corruption allegations. against Isabel dos Santos ”.

“Based on the information available on the corruption allegations against Isabel dos Santos, the client understands that an investigation is underway,” the NRA then referred, noting that “Isabel dos Santos has not been convicted”.

“In its prequalification request, Efacec did not provide information on the corruption allegations against Isabel dos Santos. However, this does not constitute a basis for dismissing Efacec, ”due to the lack of judgment on the issues, according to the NRA, in December.