Rent coverage: procedural implementation – real estate – economics

For many Berliners, the rent ceiling is a blessing. It entered into force on 23 February 2020 – almost a year ago. But what to do if the procedure is extended and the required rent reduction is not so easy? The extent of the bureaucracy was dissuasive, one tenant complained about the Tagesspiegel. How do districts handle questions about what happens to employees and what happens in terms of advertising? The response is ambiguous: the spectrum ranges from fast ad processing to extensive radio silence with authorities, staff shortages and technical problems.

Already in April last year, the reader turned to his responsible housing authority and asked for a review of his rent in accordance with § 3 para. 1 MietWoG Bln. The formal notification came at the end of January 2021. His rent was in fact unlawfully increased after the statutory deadline (18 June 2019). It has been reversed since then. After the so-called rent coverage under § 5 of the MietWoG Bln entered into force on 23 November 2020, the tenant determined his legally permissible rent according to the rent coverage calculator offered by the Senate of the Department of Urban Development and Housing on the Internet, informed his landlord and reduced it. the amount of the transfer.

So far so good. However, the reader considers the current regulations to be very complicated and unmanageable: “I know some tenants who would also be entitled to a rent reduction, but they do not know how to enforce it against reluctant landlords. In my opinion, the rent ceiling is a monster of bureaucracy that is difficult to tame even for engaged and informed tenants. “

There are currently 16 out of 120 positions in the Senate Department for Urban Development

In fact, it should be noted that both the district housing authorities for part of the rent freeze on 18 June 2019 and the Senate Department for Urban Development and Housing have been involved in reducing excessive rents since 23 November 2020. As of 1 February 2021, the relevant Senate administration received approximately 1400 excessive rent reports in accordance with section 5 of MietWoG Bln, processed by 18 employees. According to Wenke Christoph (Linke), Secretary of State for Housing, twelve Berlin district offices have so far recorded a total of 2,800 violations of the law. Christoph replied to the chairman of the FDP parliamentary group in the Berlin House of Representatives, Sebastian Czaj, in response to a February 3 request, that “30.5 of the 48 planned positions at the district level are currently” filled “or to be filled”. At the Senate Department for Urban Development and Housing, “out of the planned 120 employees in the area of ​​administrative roofing (…), 16 positions are currently filled”. Six out of ten positions are occupied in the opposition processing department. “When the recruitment process is completed, it is currently impossible to predict (…),” writes State Secretary Christoph for the Senate administration. The lack of staff also affects landlords who have applied for approval of higher rents. According to Christoph, there are currently 235 applications submitted to the IBB Investment Bank hanging on the scale: “Decisions on emergency aid applications that are already being processed and the start of processing of emergency aid applications that have not yet been processed are currently postponed because tenants enter the administrative procedures are included. “

Michael Karnetzki, the district councilor responsible for the housing department in Steglitz-Zehlendorf, has so far recorded 173 inquiries from citizens: This was to be issued no later than two months after the entry into force of the law on 23 February 2020. ”In case of failure, the district office could impose a fine. This is the case in Berlin “only in a few cases”, “because the vast majority of landlords fulfill their legal obligations at the latest after the district office reminds them to do so,” says Karnetzki. Requests to reduce excessive rents would always have to be processed by the Senate administration. At the district office of Steglitz-Zehlendorf, the employee takes over the tasks in accordance with the Rent Cover Act.

There are four and a half positions available in the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district office. According to the information of the responsible city councilor Arnego Herz (CDU), approximately 400 applications were received from tenants, of which 290 to review rent increases and new rents from 18 June 2019. In about the fifth case, excessive rents were found. Regarding the processing time of the application, Herz says: “It varies a lot and cannot yet be assessed, as most employees were not available until 1 October 2020. In addition, the determination of the excessive rent also depends on the information provided by all parties and the completeness of the documents. “

Berlin’s largest district employs three people to check rent coverage

In Treptow-Köpenick on June 18, 2019 there were 75 notifications to check the rent. In 17 cases the rent was excessive. In three cases, landlords refused to implement the provisions of the rent ceiling. There is a risk of a penalty, as Marie Penke, a spokeswoman for the district office, explains.

At the end of 2020, exactly 322 tenants in the Pankow district had sent requests for information to the authorities, which were handled by three employees. Statistical evaluation has not yet been possible. “In the current version of the special application used, the district office does not have its own statistical function,” says Nicole Holtz, consultant for Vollrad Kuhn (Greens), Councilor for Buildings.

Similar problems exist in Tempelhof-Schöneberg. Christiane Heiß City Hall announced: “The software used to process citizens’ announcements is still evolving and currently offers only limited functionality.” By the end of January 2021, 192 inquiries had been received at Tempelhofer Damm City Hall. A large part would concern excessive existing rents. Attention was paid to the competence of the Senate body. After all, there are six employees in Tempelhof-Schöneberg who check requests and questions. “If all the data is available, the check is usually carried out within ten working days,” says the city councilor.

You have to wait longer at the Lichtenberg district office. Christoph Keller, an adviser to Katrin Framke City Hall (non-partisan for the left), says: “For simple cases, it usually takes three months for an application to be submitted for final notification of the inspection.” rent.

Mitte and Neukölln registered 220 ads to stop rents. There are currently two in Mitte, but three more contributions are planned soon. In Neukölln, four employees take care of the problem.

55 questions in Spandau – but no answer

So far, 55 questions have been received at Spandau City Hall. However, processing was not yet possible there, because despite several tenders, it was not yet possible to fill the existing positions, according to the office of district councilor Stephan Machulik (SPD). Problems are also in Marzahn-Hellersdorf. “Under the current conditions,” spokesman Frank Petersen writes, it is not possible to adequately respond to the request for rent. The request addressed to the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district office remained unanswered.

At the House of Urban Development Senator Sebastian Scheel (left), they are satisfied with the implementation of the controversial regulation: “Landlords mostly comply with the law.” In addition to 18 employees previously, “another 17 employees have already been employed to process ads under § 5 MietWoG Bln selected. Advertising is planned for other positions. “

Reiner Wild, executive director of the Berlin Tenants’ Association, is pleased with how the regulation of the rent ceiling has been regulated so far. He would like a clearer wording of the law. There is a lack of “uniform rules and procedures of district authorities if landlords want to obtain consent to increase rents from tenants despite the rent limit.”