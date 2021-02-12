Dam that supplies Maputo closed due to risk of contamination – Observer

Mozambican authorities have suspended the water supply from the Pequenos Libombos dam to the Maputo region, due to the risk of diesel contamination, following the derailment of a train carrying fuel in Esuatini, it was announced. this Friday.

The spill flowed into the Umbelúzi river, which feeds the Pequenos Libombos dam, with tests underway to verify possible contamination, the Regional Water Administration – South (ARA-Sul) said in a statement. .

“Because this situation represents a risk for the environment, for the quality of the water and for the users of the Umbelúzi river, actions to assess the quality of the water are in progress”, as well as “for mitigate and contain harmful impacts, ”he adds.

As long as the situation persists, the Umbelúzi water treatment plant will be supplied by the Movene River, a short seasonal course in the province of Maputo.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

ARA – Sul calls on users and riparian communities not to consume water from the Umbelúzi River, on the Goba-Albufeira section of Pequenos Libombos, until the situation is clarified.

The convoy derailed Thursday in the kingdom of Essuatini, one kilometer from the border with Mozambique, on the Goba railway line, the statement said.

ARA-Sul says the amount of diesel fuel spilled during the incident remains to be determined.

At the time of the spill, the Pequenos Libombos reservoir had stored 184 million cubic meters of water.

The dam experienced several months of water shortage due to lack of rain, but was recently filled, thanks to frequent rains.