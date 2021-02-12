Cafunfo. UNITA wants to hear from the government because of the coverage of the issue in public bodies – Observer

The UNITA Parliamentary Group wishes to hear from the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication and the officials of the television channels TPA and TV Zimbo, due to the media coverage given by these media concerning the incidents by Cafunfo.

The request for a hearing was made to the Speaker of the National Assembly in the cabinet on Thursday, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) said in a statement.

At stake is the constitutional guarantee for equal treatment of the press and the democratic opposition, which UNITA says has been violated by Angolan public television (TPA) and TV Zimbo, a channel of the Medianova group. , which belonged to generals “Dino” and “Kopelipa” and the former vice-president Manuel Vicente and passed into the hands of the Angolan state in July 2020.

Among other facts, they omitted the UNITA position on the Cafunfo massacre presented in a communication by President Adalberto Costa Júnior and during press conferences of the parliamentary group, in addition to the visit of deputies to the mining town of Cafunfo , where they were detained for three days without reference in the bodies concerned ”, criticizes the parliamentary group.

Another fact highlighted is the handling of communiques from the higher organs of both parties on the Cafunfo massacre, with TPA and TV Zimbo being read within the framework of the Political Bureau of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA, in power) and omitted that of the Standing Committee of UNITA, the main Angolan opposition party.

The mining town of Cafunfo was the scene of incidents between the police and the population on January 30, resulting in an unknown number of deaths and injuries, and has since been the subject of strong security forces.

On that day, according to Angolan police, around 300 people linked to the movement of the Portuguese Protectorate Lunda Tchokwe (MPPLT), which has been defending the autonomy of this region for years, attempted to invade a police station, forcing the forces order to defend themselves, causing six deaths.

The police version is contradicted by MPPLT leaders, opposition political parties and local civil society, who claim that it was an attempted demonstration, previously reported to the authorities, and that the protesters did not were not armed.

Last Tuesday, the deputies of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), the broad convergence of the salvation of Angola (CASA-CE) and the Social Renewal Party (PRS), the Angolan opposition, said the Cafunfo incidents had resulted in 23 dead, 21 injured and 10 missing, saying police forces “fired indiscriminately at citizens”.

UNITA revised those figures on Wednesday when it released a report on the five MPs who traveled to Cafunfo but were barred from entering, saying at least 28 people have died in “barbaric ways.” , hideous and cold ”and 18 were injured. .

The UNITA Parliamentary Group requests that the entities concerned – the Minister, Manuel Homem, and the heads of TPA and TV Zimbo be heard by the 6th and 10th specialized working committees of the National Assembly, which deal with questions related to social communication and human rights. .