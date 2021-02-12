Supply Chain Law Agreement: industry criticism is so subtle that it almost looks like praise – business

In the end, all three federal ministers practiced demonstrative unity. Gerd Müller (CSU) from the Ministry of Development Aid confirmed to his SPD colleague Hubertus Heil from the Federal Ministry of Labor that, in terms of cooperation, he would certainly be a good Minister for Development Aid. Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) has once again proved to be a civil rights activist throughout his political life, and has always pursued the goal of his two colleagues.

However, unity at Friday’s press conference could hardly hide the fact that it was a point in a coalition agreement that provoked a fierce trench war between ministries: the supply chain law. After a year and a half of a dispute between Heil and Müller on the one hand and Altmaier on the other, the coalition partners agreed on a law on Friday. Its aim is to ensure that no human rights or environmental standards are violated in the supply chain of German companies. “A historic breakthrough,” Heil said.

Only the direct supplier is responsible

The key messages are as follows: Companies must submit a report once a year to the Federal Bureau of Economics and Export Control (Bafa), stating in a transparent manner how human rights are guaranteed in their own company and in all direct suppliers. If suppliers in the upstream market have reason to believe that an infringement has occurred, the entire supply chain must be adequately examined and notified to the authorities. The fact that the control of indirect trading partners only needs to be carried out on a case-by-case basis is intended to refute the accusation of the economy that they are overburdened with an excessive amount of new bureaucracy.

This regulation is to apply from 2023 to companies with more than 3000 employees. There are currently about 600 of them in Germany. A year later, companies with more than 1,000 employees also fall into this area. Approximately 2,800 companies are then affected.

Failures to cooperate on due diligence reports result in fines of up to € 50,000. In addition, Bafa also has confiscation rights, can enter the company’s premises and request administrative assistance from the public prosecutor and the customs authorities. If human rights violations are identified, fines based on the company’s turnover will be taken into account. The amount is currently still being agreed with the Federal Ministry of Justice. The room has ten percent of sales up to a maximum of ten million euros.

NGOs can turn to staff in court

The law creates another innovation in the right of the employees concerned to bring an action. It is true that they were already able to sue their own working conditions. In practice, however, it usually failed due to living conditions. In future, NGOs and trade unions should have the opportunity to represent those affected by the German courts if there is a breach of supply chain standards, and the person concerned agrees.

The Ministry of Economy fought the supply chain law to the end. Altmaier feared that German companies would be exposed to widespread suspicion and overburdened with new reporting requirements. The companies pointed out that in practice it is difficult to check the working and environmental conditions of all companies in the whole supply chain, which is often a dozen stations.

Fear of disadvantage by German companies

The fact that the bill originally focused only on large companies does not protect small and medium-sized enterprises from further bureaucracy, according to the Federal Association of German Industry (BDI). “The contractual transfer of due diligence obligations to their customers always burdens medium-sized companies, regardless of their size, if they are themselves direct suppliers,” says its president, Siegfried Russwurm. However, given the strong opposition of business associations in recent months, this criticism can be seen almost as a compliment.

Protected from the Economy: Peter Altmaier (CDU).

Russwurm also called on the German government to ensure a level playing field at European level “in order to prevent companies from applying various due diligence obligations on human rights issues”. The German Confectionery Federation has also welcomed this approach, but is also enforcing a European law on the supply chain. The corresponding regulation is currently underway at EU level.

In Altmaier, the industry should find allies here. The Minister insisted that the compromise should be designed in such a way that “German companies withdraw from markets in developing countries and their position is taken over by companies from other countries with less stringent human rights regulations”. Altmaier will continue to have to listen a lot to some of his party colleagues. The CDU’s economic council described the law as a “left-wing ideological project of the SPD.” It is not possible for small and medium-sized family businesses to carry out a legally secure inspection of the entire supply chain. The law is to be approved by the Cabinet in March and by the Federal Assembly in the summer.

Criticism that there is no civil liability

NGOs welcomed the agreement reached. Oxfam called it a “light version of effective law.” “The fact that German trade associations have pushed for regulations to apply only to companies with 3,000 or more employees means that most German companies can simply continue as before,” said Franziska Humbert of Oxfam. The workers concerned “still have no real chance to sue for damages in German courts”.

Johannes Heeg of the Supply Chain Alliance spoke of “an important and long overdue step in the right direction.” However, too little attention has been paid to the environmental aspect. In addition, there is no civil liability that would provide better legal protection for those affected.