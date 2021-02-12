Costa expects Member States’ first national stimulus plans to be approved in April – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Prime Minister António Costa said he hoped on Friday that the first national recovery and resilience plans, which allow access to recovery funds, would be approved by the end of April, urging member states to “speed up” the ratification process.

What I have received from the Member States is the guarantee that by the beginning of April we will all have ratified the own resources decision. So I think that with the publication of the document that we signed for the week, we are all in a position to start formally negotiating national plans with the Commission, ”António Costa said at a press conference in the European Parliament in Brussels. .

Representing the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU, the head of government assumed “the objective of, until the end of April, to have the first national plans approved”, so that countries can start accessing Covid funds . post-crisis recovery -19.

António Costa said, for this, that it is “fundamental that the Member States accelerate the process of ratifying the increase in own resources so that the Commission can quickly get to the market and start funding national plans”.

In addition to the initial 30% funding, which will be possible from the publication of the regulation next week, I believe that the first Member States that manage to conclude negotiations with the Commission will be able to start benefiting from this funding before the end of the year. ‘summer, I would say even early summer,’ he says.

António Costa, representing the Council of the EU, signed this morning in Brussels the regulation of the recovery and resilience mechanism, approved this week by the European Parliament, the main pillar of the EU’s recovery plan to deal with the socio-economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic[feminine

«Nous l’avons fait dans la première version [rascunho], we are now doing it in the final version. Let’s put it on for two weeks [o esboço de plano] in a public debate and, therefore, I hope that in three weeks we will be able to deliver the final version of our plan to the Commission, ”he said.

The head of government also said he hoped for an acceleration of final negotiations with the EU executive headed by Von der Leyen, not least because, he stressed, “there is a great alignment between the specific recommendations of the Commission “and the government program. “and what is a great national consensus on what is a priority”.

Consequently, I do not foresee any particular difficulties in the process of final negotiations with the Commission ”, he concluded.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed this Friday the Portuguese presidency of the Council of the European Union and of the European Parliament for the signing of the recovery and resilience mechanism, after the Covid-19 crisis, s ‘expressing during a “historic moment”.

I would like to congratulate the Council and Parliament on the final adoption of the regulation and it is truly a historic moment, ”said Ursula von der Leyen, during a press conference at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Addressing journalists to the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, and to the Portuguese Prime Minister, the Head of the Community Executive stressed that, “as António said [Costa]”, The EU” fights against this pandemic and a serious health crisis thanks to vaccines which are an ally and a hope, but it must never forget the other major crisis, that of the economy “.

There, our hope is in the Recovery Fund, at 750 billion euros to help our citizens keep their jobs, to help businesses continue to operate and communities to keep their work fabric, ”added the official.

Stressing that the European Union is “an ally and a hope in this fight”, Ursula von der Leyen said that the Post-Crisis Recovery Fund generated by the pandemic (which includes the recovery and resilience mechanism) is “more that money is a message of solidarity and trust in the EU ”.

It is also “a unique opportunity for the Member States to work together on our priorities, the ecological pact and the digital transition”, added the President of the European Commission.

During this post-signature press conference, Ursula von der Leyen called on the Member States to “ratify the decision on own resources as soon as possible”, recalling that when the process is completed, the European Commission will be able to go to the markets. to finance themselves.

It is necessary and it is in the interest of the Member States to speed up this process, ”he concluded.

The European Parliament this week approved the regulation creating the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, which will enter into force in the second half of this month. Member States will then be able to start formally submitting their national recovery and resilience plans to access funds, after having been assessed by the European Commission and adopted by the Council, currently under the Portuguese Presidency.

Endowed with € 672.5 billion in grants and loans, the recovery and resilience mechanism is the main element of the recovery plan. To date, 19 Member States have submitted their draft national recovery and resilience plans to the European Commission, while six have already ratified the own resources decision.