These tools improve your events and spaces

Clubhouse is either a name that speaks to you directly or a big question mark. For a few weeks now it has been customary to see on LinkedIn or Twitter that “xx will talk to YY and ZZ about growth in the clubhouse at 7 p.m.” or that “Charles has planned a room for TikTok trends on February 15 at 3 p.m. “.

In short, Clubhouse is the new fashionable social network that you need to be invited to first of all to access. The day you receive an invitation to use the app, which is only available on iOS, is like a grail. After creating your clubhouse account, you can follow topics and people and enter rooms to have oral discussions on topics that interest us.

In the same category

Microsoft tried to buy Pinterest … to no avail

The application is very new and yet … Facebook is already working on a platform similar to ClubHouse. Despite a usage that is becoming increasingly common and controversial (if it’s free, you and your data are the product), few tools are currently offered around clubhouse.

This article summarizes the various tools that can be used to improve the visibility of clubhouse events and rooms.

Host Notes: A free tool for optimizing clubhouse events

When a clubhouse event is created, a URL is provided. The latter can then be pasted into Host Notes to create a sexier landing page that can be distributed anywhere.

Once the link is entered in Host Notes, all event information (title, description, date and time, speaker) is found. All you have to do is hit the create event button for a more complete page than a simple clubhouse link.

A tool that allows you to create real events in the clubhouse

Host Notes offers an event page with traditional information, but also a button to share on Twitter, the ability to invite other speakers to manage the event page, and a button to open the discussion in the clubhouse.

On this created page, people can also register to participate in the event, similar to Facebook. It is also possible to let the organizers know how many people will be there, who could intervene, etc.

The program of the discussion can be as detailed as its duration. Rules can be defined to make the clubhouse event run as smoothly as possible and links, resources or even comments can be added to prepare the discussion beforehand or, on the contrary, to continue the exchange once the clubhouse event is over.

Clubhype: The tool that generates images that can be shared on social networks to announce a lecture about Clubhouse

If you are planning to host an event in the clubhouse, a visual representation can be beneficial. If you’re new to Canva or just don’t want to waste time on it, club hype is going to save your life! To announce an event in the clubhouse, some take the link of the event and leave the preview of the latter, which isn’t very catchy … With club hype, this problem goes away.

With this free tool dedicated to the clubhouse and developed in a week, you can create an image that simply presents the event through their link. In a few seconds it is possible to have an image that represents the event, the time, the date and the speakers, that is, the most important elements.

To use Clubhype, just copy the event link into the tool, hit “Enter” and the PNG format image will be generated.