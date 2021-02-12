Archaeological finds link Welsh monument to Stonehenge – Observer

Traces of an old cromlech recently discovered in Wales indicate that it may be linked to the most famous megalithic monument in the world. According to The Art Newspaper, a team of archaeologists led by Mike Parker Pearson have identified four stones and a series of holes that indicate that at one point, the Waun Mawn monument was dismantled.

Traces indicate that the Welsh monument was 110 meters in diameter and that, like the English, it was aligned with the winter solstice sunrise, says The Guardian. Although it is difficult to date such a monument with precision, archaeologists believe it was built between 3600 and 3000 BC, placing it among the oldest stone circles in the British Isles.

The marks left by the stones that were uprooted and the dimensions of the two circles that originally formed the monument suggest a resemblance to Stonehenge but, according to Parker Pearson and the rest of the team, the stones of Maun Mawn, in the hills of Preseli, did not arrive to compose the English monument. Archaeologists believe that several Welsh cromeleks were used to build Stonehenge.

The idea that Stonehenge originated from the Preseli Hills is not new. 100 years ago, geologist Herbert Thomas established that the large standing stones at Stonehenge originated from this part of Wales, where, he suggested, formed a stone circle revered by locals, The Guardian recalls. .

This is the latest in a series of discoveries involving Stonehenge. Preparatory work on the archaeological site for the construction of a tunnel connecting the A303 road, which passes near the monument, has led to the discovery of several important artefacts. Earlier this month, the team of archaeologists on the ground found Bronze Age tombs, Neolithic ceramics and other prehistoric artifacts.

Matt Leivers, one of the archaeologists working on the preparation of the land, told the Guardian that the team found “a lot of evidence about the people who have lived here for a millennium, traces of their lives and deaths, intimate things “. “Every detail helps us understand what happened here before and after the construction of Stonehenge. Each piece contributes to better construct this image. “

The construction of the tunnel, announced by the British government in November 2020, is very controversial. Many experts claim that doing this kind of work could prove irreparable damage to the important monument and result in the loss of hundreds of thousands of objects hidden in the landscape. Despite the various initiatives taken to try to boycott the project, the preliminary phase has already started with the opening of holes and trenches to test the terrain. The next phase should start in the spring and last for 18 months.