UK. Each person was no longer sufficient to infect another, on average. This has not happened since July – Observe

Since July, the UK has not had an R-value less than 1, reports The Guardian. It is estimated that the number of reproductions is now between 0.7 and 0.9, which means that the potential for the virus to spread has decreased.

OR, or reproduction number, indicates how many people can be infected, on average, by an infected person. When it is greater than 1, it means that the number of new infections will continue to increase. When it is less than 1, the number of new infections stabilizes and begins to decline.

Last week the reproduction number was between 0.7 and 1. “The change does not mean that the R has certainly decreased, but the SAGE [Grupo de Aconselhamento Científico para Emergências] and the government is convinced that the R is significantly less than one, ”said Kevin McConway, professor emeritus of applied statistics at the Open University (UK), reacting to the new data.

As long as the R remains below one, the cases will continue to drop, explains the professor. It remains to be seen at what pace. The rate of decline in the number of new daily cases has been between 2 and 5% negative, according to a British government document.

If cases continue to drop by 2% per day, the number of daily infections could be halved in five weeks, said Kevin McConway. If the cases decrease by 5% per day, in two weeks, half of the cases registered at that time will be registered daily.

“The review of R intervals and growth rate is more than good news,” the statistician said. “But that doesn’t mean we can take our foot off the brake now.”