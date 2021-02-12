Guarda’s resignation for Lent goes to Mozambique and the Solidarity Fund – Observer

Donations from the Lenten Resignation in the Diocese of Guarda will go to the Diocese of Pemba in northern Mozambique and to a solidarity fund run by Caritas and the Vincentian Conferences, was announced on Friday.

The bishop of Guarda, Manuel Felício, mentions in the Lent message published on the official website of the diocese on the “Internet” that the resignation of Lent in 2021 will have “two purposes”.

The first is to help overcome the serious humanitarian crisis in northern Mozambique, where the number of deaths and refugees continues to rise. To this end, we will hand over half of our resignation to the Bishop of the Diocese of Pemba (formerly called Porto Amélia), in northern Mozambique, Dom Luís Fernando Lisboa, face of this cause, which has already been brought to the Le Parliament, attracted the attention of the Pope and it has also arrived at our Assembly of the Republic ”, declares the diocesan prelate.

Manuel Felício also recalls that the first bishop of the diocese of Pemba was José Garcia, who died in 2010, born in Aldeia do Souto, Covilhã, in the diocese of Guarda.

The other half of the Lenten resignation from the Diocese of Guarda will go to a local solidarity fund, “jointly managed by Caritas and the Vincentian Conferences, to meet new needs as a result of the pandemic,” the bishop said.

“And we are aware of the good work carried out jointly by these two institutions [Caritas e Conferências Vicentinas] when there was a solidarity fund created by the Episcopal Conference a few years ago, with which a response was given to various relevant situations of poverty in this diocese, ”he says.

The message of the Bishop of Guarda is entitled “Lent – Time to strengthen the culture of caring”.

“In times of pandemic and during Lent, which recommends the most intense prayer to us, we pray for the victims of Covid and their families, for health professionals and other caregivers, such as chaplains and volunteers”, writes Manuel Felício.

The bishop also recalls that Lent is, in the Christian tradition, “a privileged moment of penance and reconciliation”.

By wanting, throughout Lent, to give particular fulfillment to the recommendation to take good care of each other, it is urgent to try to strengthen our will to live in solidarity and sharing, especially with the most disadvantaged ”, he emphasizes.

Catholics begin Lent on Ash Wednesday 17, which is the 40-day period leading up to Easter, the main celebration of Christians, marked by periods of fasting and sharing, such as the resignation of Lent, the proceeds of which are intended for works and social causes.