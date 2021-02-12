For Bill Gates, bioterrorism and climate change are post-COVID threats

What are the next threats to humanity and our governments after the COVID-19 pandemic? In an interview with Derek Muller for the YouTube channel Veritasium, Bill Gates gives his opinion. The former head of Microsoft, who has warned in the past of the unwillingness of states for a new major pandemic, explains that we are vulnerable to two new threats, one is inevitable and expected, the other is a little less.

“The first is climate change. Every year the death toll could be even higher than this pandemic, ”explains Bill Gates. “” [La seconde] (…) Bioterrorism is the fact that someone who wants to cause harm can create a virus. This means that the risk of such a pandemic is not limited to epidemics of natural origin as we are currently experiencing, ”continues the data subject, whose comments are forwarded by CNBC.

Bill Gates often focuses on his predictions

As the American media reminds us, the billionaire (now engaged in philanthropic activities alongside his wife Melinda Gates) was right in 2014 because the governments were not prepared for a pandemic. “The world as a whole is not prepared for epidemics. We were scared of the flu, which made us do a few things but not enough, ”he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal over 6 years ago. “If this thing had been twice as contagious, we would have had a lot of problems. There are agents who have a real chance of showing up in the next few decades and who are far more contagious. What would prevent some form of SARS from occurring? “

Predictions of great accuracy were renewed in 2015 during a Ted Talk conference with the explicit name: “The Next Epidemic? We are not ready “. He believed that the emergence of an infectious virus that led to a pandemic posed a much greater risk than nuclear war.

Still, Bill Gates believes that the authorities should have learned a lesson from the current crisis. With better preparation, “the number of deaths (…) should be a tenth of what we see here,” he nevertheless estimated.