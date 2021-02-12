Simona Halep dominates to reach Australian Open round of 16 – Observer

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep completely dominated Russian Veronika Kudermetova and advanced to the round of 16 at the Australian Open, the first “major” of the season, which takes place in Melbourne Park.

The world number two and tournament finalist in 2018 defeated the young opponent, 23, who appears in 36th place in the WTA “ rankings ”, in two quick “ sets ”, with the partials of 6-1 and 6-3, in one hour and 18 minutes.

In the round of 16, Simona Halep, holder of two Grand Slam titles (Roland Garros in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019), will face the winner of the meeting between the Polish Iga Swiatek (17th), champion of the French “ major ” , and the French Fiona Ferro (46th).

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT