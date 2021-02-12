Berlin senator of justice against long contracts: “This is not in the sense of reasonable consumer protection” – the economy

Even politicians are people. They need electricity and heat for their private flats, train in gyms and sign mobile phone contracts for themselves or their children. In certain life situations, politicians are consumers like all German citizens. And get angry at the same things. About bad contracts.

After months of turmoil, Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) and Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) agreed on a law on consumer contracts in December, and the cabinet approved the proposal. It deals with the usual two-year contracts for electricity, telephone, internet or dating agencies and the question of how long such contracts can be automatically extended if customers do not cancel in time. Such provisions can almost always be found in small print and customers tend to ignore them.

The Minister of Justice wanted to ban two-year contracts

Lambrecht wanted to allow a maximum of one year for new contracts instead of 24 months. Instead of an automatic extension of one year, as is often provided for in the general conditions, it should be only three months. But Altmaier, who was working in parallel on new regulations for the telecommunications industry, intervened.

You forgot to quit and you’re bound for another year: Dirk Behrendt is upset. Photo: dpa

They should stay now

The result is a compromise: two-year contracts are allowed if companies also offer their customers annual or even shorter contracts. These can cost a maximum of 25 percent more than cross-country skiers. An automatic extension of the contract by one year is also possible, but only if consumers have been notified in good time and have been notified of the possibility of cancellation. The notice period should usually be one month.

In addition: electricity and gas contracts that have been concluded by telephone must in future be confirmed in writing in order to be effective. This is to protect customers from surprises.

The Berlin senator of justice wants improvement

Berlin Senator Protection and Justice Dirk Behrendt is not enough. The green politician tried to anchor a more consumer-friendly solution through the Federal Council. He thinks that contracts for 24 months are too long, and a silent extension by one year is also problematic. “We all know this: after two years, we forgot to finish and we are committed to another year,” said Behrendt Tagesspiegel. “It’s not in the interests of reasonable consumer protection.” In addition, the lawyer sees a regulatory gap in fitness and sports studios. According to a new ruling by the Federal Court of Justice, there is a risk that they will not be covered by the Fair Contract Act. In addition to electricity and gas contracts, Behrendt wants to introduce an obligation across all industries for telephone contracts to be confirmed by consumers in order to be effective.

Favorable tariffs are only available for a long time: This applies to contracts for electricity and mobile phones. Photo: dpa-tmn

The federal council wants to at least include fitness studios

The Berliner was able to convince his rural counterparts on some points on Friday. The State Chamber promotes that fitness and sports studies be explicitly mentioned in the law. The Federal Council also believes that the step that must be confirmed in writing in the future not only by energy contracts, but also by insurance, mobile phones or magazines, is the right one. To make it easier for customers to exit, federal states will also have an online exit button in the future. In its central interest, Behrendt was unable to assert himself on Friday: the Federal Council did not oppose the two-year contracts and the one-year extension.