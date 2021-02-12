Trump’s lawyers are making defense arguments. Follow here the impeachment of the former US president – Observer

After two days of hearing the prosecution’s arguments, Donald Trump’s lawyers begin this Friday to present the arguments of the defense of the former US president during the impeachment trial, which is taking place this week in the US Senate. You can follow the session here.

Following the violent invasion of the United States Capitol on January 6, Trump was accused by the House of Representatives of “incitement to insurgency.” At the basis of this impeachment trial, the second to which Trump is subjected, is the accusation that it was the former U.S. president who inspired the violent crowd to march to Capitol Hill that day, as the Congress was preparing to certify the. result of the November 2020 election, won by Joe Biden – which Trump has always refused to recognize as true.

One of the central episodes of the trial is the speech given by Donald Trump just an hour before the attack, a few hundred meters from the Capitol. In that speech, Trump called on his supporters to fight “like hell” to prevent Biden’s certification of victory – and called on them to walk towards the building where the official ceremony would take place.

Trump’s second indictment is coming. The arguments on either side – and what to expect from the trial

However, the prosecution’s argument did not focus exclusively on this speech. According to Democrats leading the charge against Trump, the former US president struggled for several months leading up to the election, through speeches, media interventions and Twitter messages (from which he has since been permanently suspended), to create in his base of support the strong conviction that only large-scale electoral fraud would justify the defeat of November 3.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

When he did lose the election, Trump capitalized on this distrust of the electoral system that he had inspired in his supporters. The culmination of that process was the convening of a rally on January 6, an hour before the start of the vote certification ceremony, promising supporters the day would be “wild.”

According to the rules of the trial, approved on the first day (Tuesday), each party has 16 hours, spread over two days, to present their arguments. The prosecution spent about eight hours on Wednesday and about four hours on Thursday, not using all the time they had. The defense, for its part, has already said it would only need a day to present its arguments, and this first phase of the trial is expected to end on Friday.