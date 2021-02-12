US, South Korea pledge to achieve denuclearization of Korean Peninsula – Observer

The foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States stressed this Friday, in a telephone interview, the commitment to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and the importance of cooperation with Tokyo to achieve this goal.

During the conversation between Chung Eui-yong and Anthony Blinken, which took place three days after the confirmation of the appointment of the incumbent South Korean minister, the two insisted that they would “cooperate closely to achieve a complete denuclearization “of the North Korean regime, according to a statement issued by the South Korean foreign ministry.

Denuclearization dialogue with North Korea has stalled since the Hanoi summit in February 2019, after the United States refused to lift sanctions because it judged the North Korean regime’s disarmament offer insufficient.

After former President Donald Trump’s executive failed to resolve the conflict, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently urged President Joe Biden’s new government to come up with new alternatives to resume dialogue, warning that Pyongyang is preparing new weapons tests.

The United States and South Korea, still allies, have been in close contact since Biden took power in January, but have not yet revealed any news about the North Korean dialogue process or sent any messages. common – at least publicly – in Pyongyang. diet.

Chung and Blinken also stressed on Friday “the importance of continued cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Korea (official name of South Korea) -Japan”, according to the text provided by the United States Department of State after the phone call.

The conversation between Chung and Blinken took place at a time when the relationship between Seoul and Tokyo was again shaken by tensions due to their differences from the crimes committed by the Imperial Japanese Army during their colonial rule on the peninsula. Korean between 1910 and 1945.

The dialogue established on Friday also shows the willingness of the US government to mediate the issue, on which Donald Trump has chosen to remain silent, and to strengthen its regional strategic framework.