“António Costa used the blackmail of a political crisis in order not to negotiate” – Observer

And that’s where the idea that the patent should be published comes in. Wouldn’t that create a problem of trust in the relationship between states and pharmaceutical companies, now and in the future? This was the argument of the President of the European Commission.

I wouldn’t place it in the present, in the future, or in the past, when it’s happened multiple times. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, in a letter to several member states, opened up the possibility of lifting patents. And anyone who has spoken publicly about international standards for patent protection will not have much knowledge of what those standards actually say. This issue is regulated internationally by an agreement of the World Trade Organization and this agreement provides that member states can remove legal protection from patents and specifies the conditions under which they can do so.

Even if this patent agreement were broken, we would have nowhere to produce vaccines. Who would produce them and how?

We, Portugal, have very little drug production capacity. As far as I know, there is the military lab and nothing else. But it also depends on the vaccines we are talking about, as two of those that are already administered use recent technology, and others (like the one from Oxford) use better known techniques. The point is that there is a debate about the need for countries, for health security reasons, to have the capacity to produce their own medicines.

But at the moment, such a production capacity apparently does not exist. So who would produce these vaccines?

There are hundreds of laboratories around the world capable of producing drugs. The challenge is to exhaust the production capacity of vaccines in the world, to lift the property rights which protect these patents. And there are excellent arguments for doing so: from the outset, direct public funding and the guarantees that have been given to pharmaceutical companies to develop these drugs, and then the fact that we are not talking about analgesics for them. headache. The vaccine is a human right for a pandemic that causes more than 10,000 deaths per day. And there is a standard, as well as a history, of international law that allows for the lifting of patents, just as there is experience of the tragic consequences of the imposition of industrial property rights in the context of health disasters.

BE has always made it possible to renew states of emergency in Parliament, as you see the government’s response to this pandemic and social crisis?

There are several plans, since Supplementary Budget 2020, for which we express concerns about the scale of the budget response at two different levels. In the financing of the SNS response and also in the economic and social response, because the measures adopted in a state of emergency have dramatic consequences in a series of very important sectors of economic activity. These measures are necessary, but they must be complemented by economic and social support for people and in particular for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. What happened is that we made the supplementary estimates workable because they provided for increased spending to meet those needs …

And then the 2021 budget was no longer viable. Is it possible, next year, for BE to sit down at the table with the government for the budget negotiations?

No, let’s sit down at the PS table with absolute certainty. This is the time to find the answers to the situations the NHS finds itself in and the situation in which the economy finds itself. We will do this based on how we read the state the SNS is in and the problems that will be posed to the economy, many of which are hidden by interim measures, such as layoffs or moratoriums on workers. rents. or credits. These problems weigh on the economy. We will be available not only to discuss the state budget for 2022, but also any changes to the 2021 state budget that will allow us to improve the response given both in terms of health and economic and social response. .

BE broke in the last budget and had a heavy defeat in these presidential elections. Wouldn’t he have been the first sign of the electorate after having, as António Costa said, deserted?

Looking at our vote and that of the PCP, which made the EO feasible …

But the decline in BE was much larger compared to 2016.

The factors explaining the decrease are also very varied. In these elections, it was a re-election, which usually means that the results of the other candidacies are lower, and Ana Gomes’ candidacy generated a dynamic of contestation over the second place which was very evident. A more or less consensual fact in the analysis of the presidential results is that BE lost mainly and in the front line of the votes for Marcelo rebelo de Sousa, even more than for Ana Gomes and the PCP. In the BE electorate, there were many people who recognized the role of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in making possible the political solution of the craft and, in general, in a certain disconnection between the presidency and democracy in general such as ‘it existed at the time of Cavaco Silva.