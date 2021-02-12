Valentine’s Day, a charming version for retailers in 2021

Funny year for a masked Valentine’s Day, no restaurant, sanitary measures … And yet this date remains indispensable for couples who still want to celebrate it with dignity! And this festival remains pretty traditional. According to a study, 40% of the French offer flowers to their companion, a jewel for 26% of them and 21% for the perfume. While a quarter of French women offer half of their clothing, 14% perfume and 12% chocolates. In short, despite the darkness and a slightly declining budget (an American study estimates that the budget will drop by an average of $ 32 per person, from $ 196.31 to $ 164.76), Valentine’s Day will actually last for a while. Important for retail and besides, it’s a Valentine’s Day that promises to be unprecedented, extends to everything you love and not necessarily the man of your life, and an opportunity to create unique in-store events and shopping too enchant!

The new contours of Valentine’s Day, from my love to my love

We know Valentine’s Day as the festival of lovers, but do you know Galentine Day? It is a day dedicated to female friendship and happens just before Valentine’s Day on February 13th. To celebrate the occasion, Boux Avenue, a lingerie retailer, recently launched its chic “Galentine’s Day” nightwear collection. KFC has also adopted this concept from greeting cards with 8 different designs. Among them is a scent of fried chicken, “Scratch N Sniff” and for those who don’t like meat, a special vegan menu that pays homage to the latest introduction of their vegan burger.

Valentine’s Day is a celebration that is increasingly aimed at everyone we love, and even our pets! And yes, a little over a quarter of consumers surveyed said they bought a Valentine’s Day gift for their pet, according to a study. Last year $ 1.7 billion was spent celebrating the love of puppies.

In the same category

The good intentions of unified trade in 2021

Singles also have the right to their party. Singles Awareness Day, SAD (Single Awareness Day), which takes place after Valentine’s Day on February 15th. Now is the time for all singles to celebrate the joy of not being engaged! On this occasion, Tinder brought out a candle 2 years ago to offer it or to keep it for itself, because celibacy ultimately means neither coercion nor obligation.

A dose of love for retail

The outlets played the game of love through numerous animations. In the US, a Mexican restaurant, Qdoba Mexican Grill, encouraged its customers to share the love on February 14th with a creative “Buy One Get One” offer. To enter, customers had to purchase an entry and share a kiss with a significant other, relative, friend, or even a stranger, and Qdoba gave them a second entry for free. As for Martinique, the La Galleria shopping center staged a pianist who performed the most beautiful love songs of his repertoire, but who also want to hear customers to celebrate love in music.

With the health crisis promising a distant reopening of restaurants, Whole Foods Market launched “Gourmet Date for Good,” a series of three live virtual cooking events to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend at three. Unique opportunities: Galentines Day, Valentine’s Day and Singles Awareness Day.

Dominos Australia saw it big for Valentine’s Day 2020. On their Twitter page, the brand promised that a “lucky pizza lover” will receive more than $ 9,000 worth of a ring for making the best video by making their best offer to their loved one. Valentine’s Day is also included in the products, a way for the brand to keep the flame alive with their customers! For inexpensive indulgence, Marks & Spencer offers chocolate and strawberry treats for just $ 1.50, which has made customers totally hysterical. Sneaker lovers will surely be happy to find the adaptation of Nike’s Air Force 1 and Air Max 90 in the colors of Valentine’s Day, which contain secret messages hidden behind the tabs. With this in mind, Starbucks launched its line of cups for Valentine’s Day. A purple mug with a kiss print on the side that changes color to light pink when you add a hot drink. And for couples who want to share the same things, MeUndies has a specially matching set of underwear for them.

Pop-up shops “Love”!

As with any event, many pop-up shops could arise on Valentine’s Day.

Dior initially offered pop-up stores in Chengdu, Beijing and Shenzhen to celebrate its new Dioramour capsule collection. This also applies to the Four Season Hôtel George V in Paris, which is presenting its new gourmet pop-up store “That’s Amore” to try three exclusive creations. Also in Paris, a pop-up shop called Les Rituelles honors three brands of Parisian lingerie designers and offers two days of designer meetings and other surprises. And yes, since this is one of the main features of the pop-up store, brands can be in direct contact with their customers and create a strong connection with them. If the pop-up store allows DNVB (Digital Native Vertical Brands) to test physical sales, some pure gamers have entered the Valentine’s Day niche, such as Pornhub, which is opening its first physical store and selling a range of its products.

Despite a complicated context that includes new behaviors and new buying trends, retailers are adapting and innovating to guarantee their customers a unique Valentine’s Day experience. This celebration is aimed more than ever at all communities: couples, singles, family, friends and our four-legged friends. This enables brands to maintain a strong bond and maintain an emotional dimension when shopping!