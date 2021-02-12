Denmark and Germany believe they have prevented terrorist attack in joint operation – Observer

Denmark and Germany said on Friday that they had prevented a possible Islamist terrorist attack in a joint operation that sparked more than a dozen arrests in the two countries, however clarifying that the potential attack was not imminent.

At a joint press conference held at the Danish Intelligence Service (PET) headquarters, the Danish investigative team said it believed the potential attack would target Denmark or Germany.

Components and products for making explosives, as well as weapons, were discovered during searches carried out as part of the joint police operation, as explained by Danish Police Intelligence Operations Chief Flemming Dreyer , who clarified that the elements found, namely the chemicals had not yet been handled, which suggests that the attack would not be imminent.

We found the ingredients to make a bomb. We believe there was no immediate threat, that nothing had been put together or mixed together. But we are not naive and we are not excluding anything, ”said the Danish researcher.

On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office for the German region of Saxony-Anhalt reported that three Syrian brothers, suspected of having prepared a terrorist bombing, had been detained in recent days in Germany and Denmark.

According to the German authorities, two of them were arrested last weekend in Denmark and the third in Hesse (central Germany).

The three men, aged 33 to 40, are suspected of having prepared “a serious act of violence endangering the state”, the authorities in Saxony-Anhalt said.

“Our security services have again prevented an Islamic terrorist attack,” German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said today, further declaring that the three detained brothers “were probably planning an attack in Europe”.

According to the German prosecutor’s office, police were able to locate the three Syrian brothers thanks to online orders, made in January, for chemicals that could be used in the composition of an explosive.

The police also carried out house searches, in particular in a house in the German town of Dessau, where “10 kilos of black powder” were discovered.

In turn, Danish intelligence has confirmed the arrest of 13 people, eight men and five women, during an operation last weekend in a large suburb of the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

“The operation took place on suspicion of preparation for a terrorist attack motivated by militant Islam,” Danish intelligence services confirmed on Friday.

A flag of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) group was found during searches on Danish territory, according to local authorities.

This information had already been advanced Thursday by the German title Der Spiegel.

In Denmark, seven people were remanded in custody on suspicion of “planning one or more terrorist attacks or participating in an attempted terrorist act”.

The other six people were detained for reasons not yet specified.

According to the local press, the group of detainees is made up of men and women.

The German authorities remain vigilant in the face of the Islamist threat in the country, especially since an attack in Berlin in December 2016, which killed 12 people, claimed by the extremist group EI.

It was the deadliest jihadist attack on German soil.

Since 2009, German authorities have prevented 17 terrorist attacks, most since the 2016 attack, according to the German Interior Ministry.