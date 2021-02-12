Instagram says no to videos with the TikTok watermark on rolls

In a post on their creator account, Instagram made a small list of tips that users can use to popularize their roles. The social network particularly recommends not to publish videos from other applications.

“We learned a lot by researching our community and seeing how people interact with the recommended roles. People tell us that they want to see fun, funny, and interesting content in places like the roles tab and we want to improve by recommending it, ”says Instagram.

The Facebook subsidiary therefore advises avoiding videos with frames and videos with a lot of text. It also ensures that it is preferable to produce content in vertical format, add your own sounds, or engage in a topic that other users can participate in. Among these tips and recommendations, Instagram says:

“We’ve also heard that reels with poor video quality (i.e., blurry due to low resolution) or visibly recycled content from other apps (i.e., with logos or watermarks) make the reel experience less than satisfying. This is why we are making this one Content less accessible in places like the Roles tab.

There’s no real doubt: Instagram links directly to the content previously posted on TikTok, which Reels was (very) heavily inspired by. In fact, it’s very common to see Reels videos floating around with the TikTok watermark on top of them. From now on, this content will no longer be highlighted by the Instagram algorithm. This can be very restrictive for creators who post in both apps …

It’s hard to tell if the platform’s motivations are purely aesthetic. It must be noted, however, that Reels was introduced specifically to compete with TikTok, an application that has become incredibly popular in a short period of time. Since then, Instagram has continued to expand its functionality: shopping button, new audio tools, dedicated tab … However, we still don’t know if it will achieve the expected success as no figures have been released yet.

On the other hand, Snapchat cuts a fine figure with Spotlight: The feature, which was launched at the end of November, already has 100 million monthly users.