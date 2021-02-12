Draghi accepts the post of Italian Prime Minister after meeting with President Mattarella – Observer

Mário Draghi on Friday accepted the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to assume the post of Italian Prime Minister, after having guaranteed the support of almost all the parties represented in Parliament.

The announcement was made by the economist himself, a former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), after a meeting with Mattarella, to whom he assured he had received sufficient support from the parties to form a new executive.

Draghi has submitted the names of the future government to Mattarella, who will have to approve them.

The new government will be sworn in on Saturday, followed by early next week, swearing-in sessions and the vote of confidence in both chambers of parliament – Chamber of Deputies and Senate.

