Luanda government guarantees to hold operators accountable for bin removal – Observador

The Luanda government has announced that it will hold operators responsible for cleaning up and collecting solid waste who have “deliberately” removed their containers from the streets after the authorities suspended their debt contracts.

The legal adviser to the governor of the province of Luanda, Dário Bamba, said that the illegal removal of containers by operators, following the suspension of contracts in December, “has aggravated the garbage problem in Luanda”.

At the moment, procedures are in place for the liability of the companies that have removed the containers, so that the contracts that have been signed with the companies are clear, that is, once the contracts are terminated, the means and equipment, as containers, remain for the contracting entity, ”said Dário Bamba.

On the sidelines of the community consultation board where the “Solid Waste Management Model Implementation Strategy” was presented in Luanda, Dário Bamba said the containers had been removed throughout the province.

The government of Luanda had, until last November, a cumulative debt of more than 246 billion kwanzas (308 million euros), a situation which “forced” the governor, Joana Lina, to suspend contracts with six operators. for “inability to pay” late Payments.

Garbage outbreaks in Luanda, especially on main and secondary roads, taxi stops, markets, crosswalks and neighborhoods, have recently marked daily life in Luanda, with people expressing ‘outrage’ at the to this grim scenario.

Other companies have chosen to remove trash cans from the streets of Luanda in flagrant violation of contract provisions. For this reason, we are taking all necessary measures to restore legality ”, declared Joana Lina, at the opening of the meeting.

Dário Bamba explained that there had been a termination of seven-year contracts with operators, established in 2016, and that in the context of the successive inspection by the Court of Auditors, it had been reduced to four years. “And no longer for seven years as initially established, then the contracts [com as operadoras de limpeza e recolha de resíduos] ceased to be in force in 2020 ”, he stressed.

According to the authorities, new public tenders for public service concessions will soon be launched on the basis of a model approved in 2018 by the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers. An “emergency plan for public clean-up” in Luanda is already underway, as announced at the meeting by the director of the office for the environment, solid waste management and community services in the Angolan capital. , Vânia Vaz.

A mega garbage collection campaign, which will be led by Joana Lina, is scheduled for next Monday.