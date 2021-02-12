The number of murders in Brazil increases by 5.2% in 2020 – Observer

The number of murders in Brazil increased by 5.2% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to data from the Center for the Study of Violence at the University of São Paulo (NEV-USP) and the Brazilian Security Forum public compiled by the G1 portal.

Based on data compiled by the public security secretariats of 26 states and the Federal District, the survey recorded 43,892 violent deaths in Brazil in 2020 compared to 41,730 recorded in 2019. Thus, in the comparison of a year at the other, there were 2,162 other deaths. The number of victims of intentional homicide (including femicide), theft and bodily injury followed by death is counted in the number.

The increase in violent deaths in Brazil occurred during the novel coronavirus pandemic and was mainly driven by the northeastern region of the country, where killings have increased by 20%. The latest survey published by the Brazilian Forum on Public Security, a non-governmental organization that collects and publishes statistics on the safe zone, had already indicated, last October, that more than 25,000 people had been murdered in Brazil in first semester 2020.

The last of the 14 editions of the yearbook produced by the forum gathered statistical information on crime and violence in Brazil for the immediately preceding year (2019), but this time the study also included data from the first semester 2020.

