According to Bytedance, a new complaint is directed against Tencent

One week after the ByteDance affair, the Chinese internet giant Tencent is again the subject of a complaint with Chinese regulators about its monopoly position. This complaint comes from the fact that the latter have just taken a number of measures to curb the monopoly of the digital giants in China.

The lawsuit, jointly filed by General Motors China and vehicle technology supplier Pateo, accuses Tencent of abusing the dominant position of its messaging app Wechat to restrict sales of its products. Wechat has a number of tools with which, for example, drivers can follow a route, find a restaurant nearby or read an SMS with a voice command. Wechat has been denying access to car manufacturers since August 2020. Pateo offers voice recognition functions and other driving functions. Related features based on the WeChat service can no longer access more than a billion active users of the application.

For Tencent, it is its competitor who falsely accuses the Pateo application of accessing sensitive data of WeChat users such as their contact list or chat history without prior authorization. Meanwhile, Pateo and General Motors China have reportedly publicly marketed their apps under the WeChat brand, misleading users and partners. Last September, a lawsuit was also filed against Pateo for trademark infringement and unfair competition.

The new allegation comes a week after Douyin, which is owned by ByteDance, filed a lawsuit against Tencent for abuse of a dominant position that has since been accepted by the Beijing court. The Chinese regulators are therefore following in the footsteps of the United States and Europe to diminish the power of the digital giants, who have enjoyed a degree of flexibility and thus restrict the arrival of new players.