António Costa supports socialist Salvador Illa in Catalan elections – Observer

PS General Secretary António Costa on Friday expressed his support for socialist candidate Salvador Illa and hopes he will win Sunday’s elections to form “a progressive government” and a “meeting” in Catalonia, Spain.

In a message posted on Twitter, Costa expressed “full support” for Catalan socialists and former Spanish health minister Salvador Illa, who appears with an advantage, albeit short, in voting intentions in the polls.

All my support and that of @psocialista to @salvadorilla and @socialistes_cat, so that after Sunday’s elections they can lead a progressive government in Catalonia, of reunion, of economic reconstruction, that turns the page and turns to the Europe. # PresidentIlla # FemHo pic.twitter.com/m4Qr8D9rBE

The independence parties are well placed, according to polls, to stay in power after next Sunday’s elections in the Spanish autonomous region of Catalonia, but their division raises doubts about the stability of the future regional executive.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has launched former health minister Salvador Illa as a socialist candidate in the Catalan elections, which polls say are perhaps the most voted.

Most of the opinion polls published to date are at the top of the list of the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC, associated with the PSOE) slightly ahead (21-22%), of the two main independent parties that govern the autonomous community: Left Republican of Catalonia (ERC, 20-21%) and Ensemble for Catalonia (JxC, 19-20%).

The block of separatist parties would have, as in the previous elections in 2017, around 47% of the votes against more than 49% in the constitutional block, but would continue to have more seats in the regional parliament thanks to a voting system that values ​​Vote in less populated rural areas.