Nepal banned three Indian climbers for claiming to climb Everest – Observer

Three Indian climbers accused of claiming to have climbed Mount Everest in 2016 have been banned by Nepal from climbing in the country for six years, reports the international press.

The group, consisting of Narender Singh Yadav, Seema Rani Goswami and Naba Kumar Phukon, claimed to have reached the top of the world’s highest mountain in spring 2016, with Nepal’s tourism department having certified this claim.

But when Yadav was nominated to win the Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award last year, the backpacking community showed its outrage on social media, sharing evidence of how the photos the group posted of the climb had been modified.

The leader of the expedition, Naba Kumar Phukon, also caught up in the ban, ended up accusing the group’s companions of lying. “I was the leader of the expedition and he was part of the team. He never reached the top. He and Seema Rani Goswami had to be saved, ”he explained.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

After the controversy, Yadav’s nomination for the award was withdrawn and an investigation was opened to verify the veracity of the situation.

A spokeswoman for Nepal’s tourism ministry, Tara Nath Adhikari, told AFP on Wednesday that investigations had determined that the climbers “never reached the top.”

“They were unable to provide any evidence of the climb or submit credible photos,” he said.

The three climbers have now been banned from climbing Nepal’s mountains for six years, starting retroactively in May 2016.

The company that organized the expedition, Seven Summit Treks, was also fined 50,000 rupees (around 570 euros) for attesting to the climbers’ claims.