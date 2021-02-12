UNITED STATES. Disqualified document points to flaws in Trump’s response to alleged Cuba ‘sonic attack’ – Observer

A secret US State Department document reveals that the Donald Trump administration decided to suppress six out of ten consular officers in Havana in early 2018, without any evidence to blame the Cuban regime for the mysterious “sound attacks” in the capital of Cuba. country.

The State Department report, released at the request of the National Security Archive – a thank you nonprofit – considers the US administration’s response to the incidents of 2016 and 2017 to have been marked by “mismanagement, lack of coordination and failure to follow procedures, ”according to the Washington Post and other US media. But not only – “it was characterized by a lack of high-level leadership, ineffective communications and systemic disorganization.”

Among the problems highlighted, the document calls into question the role of Rex Tillerson – Secretary of State for just over a year, until March 2018 – for leaving several key areas of the Embassy empty. Failure to appoint a senior official with “overall responsibility” was even considered “the most important failure of the response”.

The finger is also pointed at the “CIA” for not sharing information with the State Department. This “excessive secrecy” would delay the coordination of an adequate response, the newspapers say.

About 40 people, including diplomats and their families from the United States and Canada, have reported dizziness and sharp pain in their ears after being exposed to sounds they could not recognize. However, it remains to be seen what motivated these injuries. “We do not know the reason for these incidents, when they really started, or who made them,” said the internal report, written in 2018.

In 2017, Trump had no doubts about throwing responsibility on the regime then led by Raul Castro and early the following year ordered the dismissal of 60% of the Havana Embassy staff. .