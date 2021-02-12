France recommends a single dose of the vaccine for anyone who is already infected. WHO does not change the recommendations – Observer

The French health authority (HAS, Haute Autorité de Santé) has updated the vaccination guide for people infected with Covid-19, recommending a single dose of the vaccine, as indicated in the institution’s press release. The World Health Organization warns, however, that no studies show that a single dose can be used to boost the immunity of those who have been infected.

For those who have been infected but are immunocompromised (with a weakened immune system), they continue to take both doses of the vaccine.

In Portugal, a recommendation similar to France is given regarding the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. “If the first dose was administered to a person infected with SARS-CoV-2, the second dose should not be administered,” reads the document from the Directorate General of Health (DGS).

The DGS also recommends, for one of the three approved vaccines, that “if, after the first dose, Covid-19 is diagnosed, the second dose should not be administered”. In France, on the other hand, if this does occur, the recommendation is that the second dose not be given at the end of the prescribed time (for example 21 or 28 days, in the case of Pfizer or Moderna), but after three to six month.

The French authority also extended the interval between infection with the virus and vaccination which should be at least three months as close as possible to six months after the end of symptoms, considering that during this period, people maintain the immune response.

In France, even people who are already infected will be vaccinated according to the priority scheme. In Portugal, anyone infected with SARS-CoV-2 was not included in the first phase of the vaccination campaign.

The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains the orientation of taking two doses of vaccines for Covid-19, although the French health authority recommended this Friday to administer a dose to people already infected.

During the usual press conference on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said, in response to a question on the French recommendation, that the “guidelines” of the Organization continue to be the use of two doses, although countries seek to “optimize” inoculation in the face of “vaccine shortages”.

Soumya Swaminathan stressed that “more studies” are needed to understand whether the first dose can act as a “booster” of immunity to Covid-19 for those infected, who have naturally developed antibodies against the new coronavirus, the SARS-CoV-2.