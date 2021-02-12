The European Commission intervenes in the dispute between Apple and Facebook

With the next update of its operating system, Apple wants to make a significant change to protect users from ad tracking. Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner for Competition at the European Commission, took the floor to let Apple know, despite the fact that his idea is in line with the values ​​of the European Union: “If Apple is shown not handling its own applications in”. The company will also risk antitrust lawsuits. ‘

The war between Apple and Facebook seems to be peaking

That is being said! As a reminder, the Apple brand wants IDFA (Identifier for Advertiser), which is a type of key that mobile advertising networks can use to follow the user and offer them targeted advertising based on the user’s consent. All applications are obviously affected. You will understand that Facebook doesn’t like this at all.

After the social media giant threatened to sue Apple for its anticompetitive practices, it appears ready to challenge Apple’s new rules by inviting interns to say “yes” to targeted advertising. Mark Zuckerberg even stated, “This would oblige developers to provide paid subscription offerings and incorporate more in-app payments, which would ultimately be profitable for Apple because, as we recall, the App Store grants commissions between 15-30 . ” % on these transactions “. He adds that it could kill the internet as we know it.

However, the European Commission wants Apple’s new policy to be successful. A few weeks ago, the European Data Protection Supervisor Wojciech Wiewiorówski called for a ban on targeted advertising under the Digital Services Act and asked the European legislator to be consulted. But has the European Commission been a victim of lobbying since then? The advertising industry seems to have resorted to its magic card: the danger of antitrust law.

When the European Commission gets involved …

Have regulators been pressured to block Apple’s initiative? Hard to say. Definitely, although Margrethe Vestager congratulates Apple and says: “It is very good to offer users a clear opt-out option. This system corresponds perfectly to the spirit of European texts on the protection of personal data ”, the company still threatens with an antitrust investigation on this subject. Under no circumstances should this examination take place. Tim Cook promised that Apple “would obviously submit to its own rules”.

Apple’s CEO spoke on the subject at the Computer Privacy & Data Protection conference that took place in Brussels a few weeks ago. Tim Cook then stated: “Our advertising platform does not currently disclose any information that can be used to identify you to third parties. Your data is used to determine which segment you belong to and which advertisements you are receiving, but never to serve you targeted advertisements. “

The European Commission remains concerned about Apple’s new policy. Margrethe Vestager is aware that this can change a lot of things for app developers. Furthermore, the Commission does not want Apple to use its dominant position to penalize companies that need the App Store to build their applications. However, this may be the case …