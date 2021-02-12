Dozens of dead and wounded in intensifying fighting – Observer

In the past 24 hours, there have been dozens of deaths and injuries in northern Yemen, linked to an escalation of the Houthi rebel offensive against an area held by loyalist forces. The conflict in Yemen pits troops loyal to the government, aided since 2015 by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, against Shiite Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, which in 2014 occupied the capital, Sanaa.

Dozens of people were killed and injured on both sides, the majority of those killed were Houthis affected in airstrikes, ”a government source told France-Presse. “The rebels hit loyalist troops Thursday night with a ballistic missile in the outskirts of Marib,” killing eight soldiers and injuring many more, “he said.

According to government military sources, several airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition targeted the Huthis near Marib, killing all passengers in eight vehicles from Sanaa.

According to residents, the town of Marib is on general alert and government forces have called on local tribes to support them. The Marib region is one of the few strongholds loyal to the government in the north of the country, where the Houthis have imposed themselves since 2014. In recent days, the rebels have stepped up attacks in the region, but also against Saudi Arabia. , sparking condemnation from the international community.

The upsurge in attacks came days after the United States decided to remove the rebels from its list of terrorist organizations, on humanitarian grounds, and to restart peace negotiations.

The conflict in Yemen has caused tens of thousands of deaths, millions of people displaced and the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN.