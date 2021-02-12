Mozambican President welcomes the appointment of the new Bishop of Gurué – Observer

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday welcomed the appointment of Father Inácio Lucas as bishop of the diocese of Gurué, in the province of Zambézia, in central Mozambique.

Filipe Nyusi sees the appointment as an opportunity to “strengthen the excellent relations between the government of Mozambique and the Catholic Church”, according to a statement.

You can count on my personal commitment, ”Nyusi concluded.

Inácio Lucas, of the diocesan clergy of Nacala (Nampula), was appointed by Pope Francis on February 2 and takes his place after the death of Francisco Lerma.

The diocese of Gurué was created in 1993 by Pope John Paul II, dividing what was until then the diocese of Quelimane, capital of the province of Zambezia.

The town of Gurué serves as the seat of the diocese and the Church of Santo António de Lisboa has become the Sé Catedral, fulfilling the obligatory patron’s feast on June 13.