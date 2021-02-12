France. Children attending schools in detention did not increase the risk of infection – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

During the first childbirth in France (from March 15 to May 9, 2020), the proportion of children in kindergarten who had contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lower than that of the general population of the Paris region (10% ), concluded a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet. The study also found that school staff had a similar risk of infection to healthcare professionals who were not in direct contact with Covid-19 patients or children (control group).

The children included in this study were considered to be at high risk, as they were the children of frontline health professionals or other services essential in the fight against the pandemic, but the conclusion was that the proportion of children who had antibody to the coronavirus, within four to eight weeks of completing childbirth it was low.

According to the researchers, the main factor associated with the presence of antibodies in children, which determines that there was a previous infection with SARS-CoV-2, was that there was at least one confirmed case of infection. in the household. The results seem to indicate that there has been no increase in transmission in the establishments that have remained open to accommodate these children, concludes the team of Camille Aupiais, doctor at Jean Verdier hospital (France).

It is also true that strict preventive measures have been put in place, such as increased disinfection, exclusive contacts within the family bubble or small group of the class, and employees wearing a mask. Children with symptoms have also been advised not to attend school.

Staff at preschools were also not at a higher risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus, the authors conclude. The proportion of infected employees was equivalent to that of healthcare professionals who had no direct contact with Covid-19 patients or children. Most of those employees had mild symptoms and were more likely to be infected by a member of the household than at school, the researchers write.

The researchers recognize the study’s limitations, but also say it is consistent with the findings of previous studies that excluded children from being the main factor of transmission in the community or being the first case of infection in the community. within the household (i.e. they were not the ones who brought home the virus). Previous work has also shown that infections are less common in children than in adults and that the rate of transmission in school choices and facilities for children under six is ​​low.