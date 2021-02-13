Lack of delayed vaccination doses in Brazil – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The lack of available doses of Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil has reduced the pace of vaccination in the country, whose national campaign began in January, local authorities have admitted. In Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian city which records the highest number of deaths, with nearly 20,000 dead, the municipality warned that it had only enough doses to vaccinate “until Saturday”.

We expect new doses to arrive next week. If this is not the case, the vaccination will be stopped, ”the local government warned in a note.

In two cities on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, São Gonçalo and Niterói, vaccination has already had to be suspended for several days this week due to lack of vaccines. The same has happened in Salvador, capital of Bahia, which has halted vaccination of health workers and delayed the process for people aged 80 to 84, which is expected to start next week.

In the state of São Paulo, the economic heart of the country, the health authorities also had to postpone the start of vaccination for this age group, until March 1. “The dates were set based on the amount of vaccine available. And that is not enough ”, declared this Friday Jean Gorinchteyn, Secretary of Health of São Paulo.

To date, nearly 12 million doses of vaccines from Chinese Sinovac and Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca laboratories have been distributed to all states in Brazil and more than 4.5 million people have already received the first dose. But, according to the newspaper O Globo, 70% of the remaining vaccines are reserved to guarantee the second dose.

The distribution of new doses of CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, should resume on February 23, after the arrival in São Paulo in the last days of consumables from China allowing the production of more than 17 million doses. . More than 2.7 million doses of the immunizer developed by AstraZeneca are also expected to be available in March.

Despite the delays, the Brazilian Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello assured Thursday, during a public hearing in the Senate, that half of the population would be vaccinated by the end of the year. Criticized for managing the pandemic, the Brazilian government plans to distribute more than 210.4 million doses of the vaccine created by AstraZeneca by the end of the year and 100 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine by the end of August .

Brazil is the Portuguese-speaking country hardest hit by the pandemic and one of the hardest hit in the world, with 236,201 deaths and over 9.7 million confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,368,493 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 107.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.