TAP pilots vote for emergency agreement at general assembly on February 20 – Observer

TAP pilots will vote on the emergency and temporary agreement between the company and the Civil Aviation Pilots Union (SPAC) at an extraordinary general meeting on February 20.

“The chairman of the board of directors of the general assembly, will convene the assembly of the pilot company TAP Air Portugal, to meet in extraordinary session, on February 20, 2021, at 10:30 am, exclusively by telematic means”, with a only point, refers to the appeal launched this Friday by PSPC to members, and to which agency Lusa had access. The agenda thus includes “the evaluation, discussion and vote of the emergency and temporary agreement” between the airline and PSPC.

As Lusa reported on February 6, the agreement between SPAC and TAP provides for wage cuts of between 50% and 35%, between 2021 and 2024, which already include the cross-cutting 25% applied to all workers.

According to the emergency agreement sent to members, this covers 1,252 pilots and provides for a reduction in salary of 50% (2021), 45% (2022), 40% (2023) and 35% (2024), corresponding to “a transversal reduction to all TAP workers up to 25%, and an additional 25% in 2021, [de] 20% in 2022, [de] 15% in 2023 and [de] 10% in 2024, which aims to maintain jobs ”and with retroactive effect to January 1 of this year.

This Friday in the same message, the PSPC launched a new call for an information meeting, to provide pilots with the necessary clarifications before the vote.

“The taking into account, the moment and the urgency of the information on the matter which is the subject of the agenda, and in order to reduce the time of appeal in relation to its realization, comes from (… ) take the initiative, the table president of the general assembly, to bring together the assembly of the piloting company TAP Air Portugal, convening it in extraordinary session, on February 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., exclusively by telematic means and with a purely informative character, ”says the call to which Lusa had access.

Agreement between TAP and pilots provides for wage cuts between 50% and 35% by 2024 and promotes voluntary departures

TAP on Wednesday warned workers that, if they do not endorse the emergency agreements reached with the unions, “there will be no more negotiations” between the carrier and “the structures representing these workers”.

In a message to employees, to which Lusa had access, signed by the chairman of the board, Miguel Frasquilho, and by the executive chairman, Ramiro Sequeira, TAP informs that “he approved at a meeting held today” hui all emergency agreements. signed with the representative structures of the workers “, recalling that” all the land unions have already formally approved their agreements, and they will be immediately sent to the Ministry of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security for registration and publication in BTE – Boletim do Labor and Employment ”.

“Yet”, continues the TAP, “and because some unions have to officially wait for their general assemblies, we will wait for the formal ratification of the remaining agreements by the members of these representative structures of the workers”.

The company then guarantees that, “in the event that these agreements do not merit the approval of its members, TAP will have no other alternative than to unilaterally implement the successive scheme for this group of workers” and that ‘”It is therefore important to start a lot of course, if the agreements that must be ratified at the General Assembly are rejected, there will be no more negotiations between TAP and the representative structures of these workers”, we read in the same message.

The unions and the carrier announced they had reached the agreements late last week.

In addition to SPAC, TAP’s seven land workers’ unions have agreed to cut wages by more than € 1,330, Sitava general secretary José Sousa told Lusa last Friday.