Angola. The UN attentive and awaiting the outcome of the investigations underway in Cacunfo – Observer

Angola. The UN attentive and awaiting the outcome of the investigations underway in Cacunfo

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Angola is closely monitoring the situation that arose on January 30 in Cafunfo, Lunda Norte province, and is awaiting the outcome of ongoing investigations.

A note from the office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Angola, Zahira Virani, to which the Lusa agency had access this Friday, said it was attentive to all situations where there is loss of human life and which could put in jeopardize the gains that the country has achieved in terms of the defense of human rights and democratic values.

At stake is a standoff between police and protesters, over an alleged attempt to invade a police station, which authorities have called an armed rebellion, which has resulted in six dead, five injured and 16 detained, data shows. official, which are contradicted by the Movement of the Portuguese Protectorate Lunda Tchokwe (MPPLT), promoters of the demonstration, which speaks of at least 25 dead.

“The United Nations calls for calm and dialogue, underlining the role and valuable experience of Angola with regard to the stability of the region, which demonstrates the country’s capacity to resolve conflicts peacefully,” the document said.

Ultimately, the commitment to cooperate with Member States and with various partners from all sectors contributing to the development of Angola was reiterated by the United Nations.

Last Tuesday, the deputies of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), the broad convergence of the salvation of Angola – Electoral Coalition (CASA-CE) and the Social Renewal Party (PRS) , the Angolan opposition, announced that the Cafunfo incidents left 23 dead, 21 injured and 10 missing, saying the police force “fired indiscriminately at citizens”.

UNITA revised those figures on Wednesday when it released a report on the five MPs who traveled to Cafunfo but were barred from entering, saying at least 28 people have died in “barbaric ways.” , hideous and cold ”and 18 were injured. .

After the General Commander of the National Police, Paulo de Almeida, declared that there would be no investigation into the case, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, ruled necessary to conduct an investigation, admitting the occurrence of the violation of human rights from one party to another in the incident.

