Biden promotes closure of Guantanamo Bay but does not set deadline – Observer

The White House announced on Friday that it would begin consultations to close the detention center at the US base at Guantanamo, without setting a deadline for completing the process.

According to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, the next step will be a formal “robust” review that will involve the Defense and Justice departments in addition to government agencies, some of which do not yet have appointed officials. by the new president.

“There are many actors from different agencies who need to be part of this political discussion about what to do next,” Psaki said of the closure of the US Navy base’s detention center in the south of the island of Cuba, whose peak, in 2003, reached 680 detainees suspected of terrorism, and counts this Friday 40.

Target of several controversies, mainly for the ill-treatment inflicted on detainees and prolonged detention without charge, the detention center saw its closure announced in 2009 by former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Obama wants to shut down Guantánamo in two years. Prison chief says he is “unrealistic”

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

But the fate to be given to the detainees, all linked to international terrorism and organizations such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, and in particular their eventual transfer to American prisons or the countries of origin, has raised opposition. internal and Obama ended the unsuccessful. the goal, although 197 detainees were repatriated during their sentence.

Donald Trump, his successor, adopted an opposing speech, even promising to “fill” the prison with “bad guys”, but in reality during his tenure the number of inmates rose from 41 to 40, after the release of a Saudi prisoner in a war. case of crimes.

In his confirmation testimony in the Senate, new Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Guantanamo has given the United States “the ability to use martial law detentions that keep enemies away from the battlefield” but that it is “time to close” the detention center.

The group of detainees at Guantanamo includes 10 men awaiting trial by a military commission, five of whom are accused of participating in the planning and support of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York, but the process has been slow.