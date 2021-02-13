Chinese probe sent first images collected from orbit to Earth to Earth – Observe

The Chinese space agency released on Friday the first video images collected by the Tianwen-1 space probe in the orbit of Mars, highlighting white craters on the surface of the planet.

The probe, which has a vehicle and robot attached to land on Mars, reached planet orbit on Wednesday, joining missions in the United States and the United Arab Emirates, also in orbit.

In a climate of technological and diplomatic rivalry with the United States, China has set up an ambitious space program with the aim of creating a manned space station in Earth orbit by 2022 and sending a manned mission to the Moon by 2030.

Tianwen-1 was launched last July, along with the United States and United Arab Emirates probes, taking advantage of the greater orbital proximity between Earth and Mars.

The UAE probe called Al-Amal (Esperança) arrived in Mars orbit on Tuesday, marking the start of the first interplanetary mission in the Arab world.

Chinese space program officials want to land the 240-kilogram vehicle on a Martian plain for three months to analyze the Martian soil and atmosphere, collect images, map the surface and search for traces of ancient life.

In the first black and white image he took of the planet, landforms such as the Schiaparelli crater and the Valles Marineris gorges appear.

The American mobile robot Perseverance is scheduled to land on Mars on February 18.