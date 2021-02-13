Belarus. Lukashenko proposes referendum in 2022 and announces laws against demonstrations – Observer

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday proposed to call for a constitutional referendum in January 2022 and announced the swift passage of laws against opposition protests that began in mid-2020.

On the second day of the VI Pan-Belarusian People’s Congress, Lukashenko felt that it was possible to “combine” the popular consultation and the local elections which should take place by mid-January 2022.

“This way we save resources. I am sure that at the end of the year we will have a new draft constitution, ”he said, quoted by the official BELTA press agency.

Lukashenko, in power since 1994, defended on Friday the reduction of presidential powers, while stressing that Belarus will remain a presidential republic.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“In these uncertain times about our future, we must, as never before, be cautious, cautious and united. This is not the time to change everything, ”he insisted on Friday.

In a reference to constitutional reform, he rejected “dubious experiments” and said that a constitutional commission will present the necessary constitutional amendments in the coming months.

The resolution approved this Friday by the People’s Assembly stipulates that the constitutional commission will be composed of representatives of the legal, economic and social spheres, but without the participation of the opposition.

Lukashenko, who accuses the West of instigating opposition protests, also suggested that a possible renunciation of the neutrality status of the former Soviet republic, which received support from Moscow during the protests, should be addressed.

Belarusian opposition leaders have already rejected Lukashenko’s constitutional reform proposal, which they accuse of a fraudulent victory in the August 2020 presidential elections.

Alternatively, they created their own constitutional commission, which includes proposals to strengthen parliamentary powers and introduce a mixed electoral system.

In response to a proposal for a declaration of amnesty, the Belarusian leader replied on Friday that in his country “there were not and there are no political prisoners”.

He also announced that parliament will “soon” pass new laws against mass protests, provocations and other violations of the law.

“Like it or not, the process has started. It is important to prevent any massive disruption, but also for them to see us as a civilized state, ”he said.

As the opposition reported on Friday, Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of the anti-government protests, was indicted again on Friday for the creation of an extremist organization and the conspiracy to seize power by unconstitutional means.

The Belarusian head of state, accused by the opposition of having ordered the repression of recent months, laid down the conditions for his departure from power yesterday: “Peace, order and no protest actions”.

The Belarusian opposition has planned new demonstrations soon, demanding the resignation of Lukashenko, the release of political prisoners and the call for new presidential elections.