President of Guinea-Bissau reveals he “almost died” of the disease – Observer

The President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, revealed that he was infected with the new Coronavirus and that he “almost died” of the disease, which left him with after-effects, while he is now in good health”. Umaro Sissoco Embaló made the revelation upon his arrival at Osvaldo Vieira International Airport in Bissau from Dakar, Senegal, where he had gone for a medical check-up.

A year ago I passed the Coronavirus, which is a disease that should not be hidden, it is normal “, declared the Head of State, adding that he had suffered a stroke” pulmonary ”.

“It was a very serious thing, I could have died, there are still consequences, but there is nothing disturbing because everything is normal with me”, observed Sissoco Embaló.

The Guinean president said that since then he has traveled abroad for street checks, which he has done in France, but has recently decided to settle in Senegal. It was the first time that Umaro Sissoco Embaló addressed to the media the fact that he was infected with the new Coronavirus, even if it appears regularly in awareness campaigns, via the Television of Guinea-Bissau, to urge the population on how to avoid contagion of the disease.

Guinea-Bissau has recorded a cumulative total of 2,869 cases, including 46 deaths from Covid-19. Following the increase in cases recorded since the beginning of the year, the Guinean government has decided to declare a state of calamity until February 23, to close schools on the same date and to cancel the celebrations of carnival.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,368,493 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 107.7 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2) detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.