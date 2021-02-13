“The magic began” with vaccination in Israel. The cases are halved and 36% fewer hospitalizations in people over 60 years old and …

“The magic has begun” in the country which leads the ranking of vaccination against Covid-19 in proportion to the number of inhabitants. With 80% of people over 60 vaccinated on February 6, Israel recorded – in this age group – a 50% decrease in the number of cases, reported 36% fewer hospitalizations associated with Covid-19 and 29% fewer hospitalizations in intensive care units. (ICU) compared to 28 days ago.

The data is advanced by a study (still under review) by Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which compared data from the two lockdowns carried out in Israel – September and January – and linked it to the campaign. vaccination program that began in the country in December 2020.

Like most countries, Israel has established priority groups for immunization. The first to be vaccinated were citizens over the age of 60, residents and workers of nursing homes, healthcare professionals and patients with severe co-morbidities. And that may explain why the number of hospitalized Covid patients over 60 was for the first time lower than those aged 0 to 59, the study author revealed on Twitter, who also described the process as “The magic has begun”. .

The analysis also compared the cities that received the Covid-19 vaccines first with those that received them later. In places where vaccination was carried out earlier, there was a 60% decrease in cases and a 37% decrease in patients with severe clinical conditions. In turn, where inoculation started later, there was a 36% reduction in cases and a 17% reduction in ICU admissions.

So far, 3.5 million people have been inoculated (at least with a dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine) – half of Israelis who can be vaccinated.

The study shows, however, that desirable group immunity is still a long way off, along with decompression of health services. Although there was an 18% decrease in cases in people under the age of 60 (who were vaccinated later), there was a 10.5% increase in this age group in hospitalizations and a 32% increase in ICU patients.

The study’s authors, however, recognize the limitations of the analysis and point out that the figures presented by the Israeli Ministry of Health, which served as the basis for this study, may depend, among other things, on the ability to screen and test. hospitalization policy. performed each hospital.

Although this is still a preliminary analysis, the researchers guarantee: the data “show the first signs of the effectiveness of a national vaccination campaign”.