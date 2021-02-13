RCA. Portuguese soldiers receive praise for “courage, bravery, excellent attitude” and “professionalism” – Observer

On Thursday, the 180 or so Portuguese soldiers of the Comandos special commandos deserve praise for their< courage >>,< bravoure >>,< excellente attitude >> and< professionnalisme >> in the operations of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The official letter of congratulations from the commander of MINUSCA, Lieutenant-General Daniel Sidiki Traoré (Army of Burkina Faso), distinguishes “laudable acts of courage and heroism” of the “8th Portuguese Rapid Reaction Force”, including the The aim was “to ensure an environment of peace and security, freedom of movement and protection of civilians in the Bossembélé region,” said the staff of the Portuguese armed forces, in a statement.

Through their action and unwavering dedication to the return of peace in CAR, they have honored MINUSCA, the mission and the United Nations. The work accomplished should give great satisfaction and recognition in the international sphere to your nation, Portugal. For its excellent attitude and professionalism, this contingent is thus honored with the praise of the Force Commander ”, reads the letter.

Traoré spoke about the security crisis situation in Bossembélé and Bagui, between December 18, 2020 and January 23, 2021, when clashes between armed groups and the CAR’s national armed forces returned, amid constant rumors of coup d State and threat of a boycott of the elections.

“On December 17, 2021, the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CCP) attacked the national armed forces in Yaloke, forcing their retreat to Bossembélé, where they were again targeted by armed groups. MINUSCA has launched operations to restore security and maintain peace south of Bossembélé and regain control of the MSR1 communication channel ”, which links the CAR capital, Bangui, to the port of Douala, already in Cameroon, described the commander of the UN force which brings together around 11,000 soldiers from different countries, including Portugal. Traoré underlines in the letter of praise that “thanks to the resolute intervention of the 8th Portuguese Rapid Reaction Force, the operations were crowned with success”.

This unit has shown exceptional courage and bravery under the circumstances. Without hesitating to put their lives in danger, these elements of MINUSCA have shown a very high level of professionalism. Putting their abilities at the service of the mission and showing great physical and mental upheaval, they brilliantly confirmed their ability to respond to the threats posed by the adversary, ”he said.

CAR President Faustin Archange Touadéra was declared re-elected on January 4 after a vote contested by the opposition and in which only one in two registered voters were able to vote due to insecurity outside of Bangui. On February 5, the Central African Parliament approved an extension of the state of emergency for six months, thus guaranteeing more freedom for the authorities to make arrests. More than a month after the first round and while there is still no date set for the second round, 118 parliamentary seats remain vacant, after the Central African Constitutional Court validated the election of 22 deputies in the first vote.

The CAR fell into chaos and violence in 2013, after the overthrow of then-president François Bozizé by armed groups united in the Séléka, which provoked the opposition of other militias, grouped within the anti-Balaka. Since then, Central African territory has been the scene of community clashes between these groups, which have forced nearly a quarter of the CAR’s 4.7 million inhabitants to leave their homes.

Portugal currently has 243 soldiers in RCA, of which 188 are part of MINUSCA and 55 participate in the European Union training mission (EUTM), led by Brigadier-General Neves de Abreu, until September 2021.