Portugal calls for enhanced cooperation between the EU and the international community in Mozambique – Observer

The Foreign Minister told Lusa that Portugal “intends to do everything possible” to strengthen the cooperation of the European Union (EU) in northern Mozambique and supports “all the strengthening of the cooperation of the international community” .

“Portugal, bilaterally and as the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, intends to do everything in its power to respond to the request of the Mozambican authorities to strengthen cooperation with the EU with regard to the Cabo Delgado region, ”said Augusto Santos Silva, in a response to Lusa on participation and role in conflict resolution.

Likewise, we support all the strengthening of the cooperation of the international community in the same direction, namely the Southern African Development Community (SADC), whose rotating presidency is currently held by Mozambique “, added the minister, concluding: “We are in favor of the coordination between the various international actors, which will make it possible to optimize the cooperation with Mozambique in this framework”.

Santos Silva’s statements come on the same day the South African government was “puzzled” by the Mozambican authorities’ “silence” on the kind of international support they need to deal with gun violence in the north of the country.

“The Minister [das Relações Internacionais, Naledi Pandor] is puzzled, does not understand why this is Mozambique does not specify type of assistance, if they need help, but they may not need direct help from South Africa or something like that, but I can’t speak for them, they are the ones who would explain, ”Ministerial spokesman Lunga Ngqengelele told Lusa. “It is difficult to understand”, reinforced the spokesperson for the head of the South African diplomacy, estimating that “Mozambique would be better placed to explain itself”.

The countries of the region, united in SADC, have also pledged to respond to the violence in Cabo Delgado, as well as in Portugal, he revealed.

Mozambique is part of SADC and SADC bodies discuss Mozambique issues, so we participate in these meetings. Even Portugal is one of the countries involved and is also trying to make SADC play a bigger role, ”said Lunga Ngqengelele, in an interview with Lusa.

Last May, the troika of SADC’s political, defense and security organ met in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, and pledged to support the government of Mozambique in the fight against the groups. armed in Cabo Delgado, without however giving more details. SADC has again postponed the summit to discuss the armed conflict with the rebels in Cabo Delgado for May or June, according to the organization.

A first announcement of the summit, which would take place in Maputo, was made in December, indicating that it would be held for January and then for March, but still postponed due to the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic in the region. “The SADC troika meeting approved the proposal to postpone the extraordinary summit” until “May or June 2021”, the Mozambican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (Minec) said in a statement.

The deliberation was taken by the foreign ministers of the “troika”, made up of Mozambique, Malawi and Tanzania, after a debate of about half an hour by videoconference. The decision follows recommendations from the January 29 SADC health ministers committee, which “proposed new dates for the summit and suggested that it should take place in virtual format if the Covid-19 pandemic occurs. worsens, “he concluded.

Mozambique recorded more cases, deaths and hospitalizations in January than in all of 2020, with a cumulative total of 501 deaths and 47,790 infected. The Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has been attacked since October 2017, by insurgents classified since early 2020 by the Mozambican and international authorities as a “terrorist threat”.