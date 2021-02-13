Amazon sues New York attorney general to stop working conditions investigation – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Amazon filed a lawsuit against the New York attorney general on Friday to prevent the state from resorting to legal action over the company’s behavior during the pandemic. At stake is an investigation into security measures taken by the retailer in response to Covid-19, as well as alleged retaliation against workers who protested the working conditions.

In March last year, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island complained that they did not have the necessary personal protective equipment and that they had not been notified when colleagues tested positive for the new coronavirus.

However, the situation only took on legal proportions when reports of several layoffs were reported, including that of Chris Smalls, who staged a protest over working conditions during the pandemic.

At the time, Amazon argued that Smalls was fired for violating company guidelines for security measures, including social posting.

After pressure from New York Attorney General Letitia James and several senators who questioned the case, an investigation was opened in April.

According to The Verge, in the lawsuit which has now gone to court, Amazon argues that the New York attorney general’s office “lacks the legal authority” to enforce legal measures, such as forfeiture of profits. , claiming that only federal authorities have jurisdiction over any workplace safety. complaint under New York State labor law.

The document also shows that the company’s facilities on Staten Island passed an inspection on March 30, 2020 and that inspectors concluded the complaints about the lack of security were “unfounded.” Amazon also reports that regular temperature checks have been implemented and that workers have been divided into different shifts in order to promote social distancing.