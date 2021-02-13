The union accuses ANA of wanting to modify the company agreement to “devalue careers” – Observer

The Aviation and Airports Workers Union (Sitava) accused ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal – of wanting to modify the company agreement (AE) to “devalue careers”, said Lusa Armando Costa, director of the structure, in Lusa.

The director’s proposal, which he said was put on the table at a meeting on February 9 that also included the Democratic Union of Airport and Aviation Workers (Sindav), the National Union of Airline Workers civil aviation (Sintac) and the Union of Commercial Aviation Staff (SQAQ), was, according to Armando Costa, rejected by the structures.

“Essentially, there were proposals and counter-proposals to devalue career development, and that would later become final in terms of changing EI,” he said, stressing that “they didn’t have never accepted these proposals “. According to the Sitava leader, the EA was signed in 2015 and will remain in force for another two years.

After being informed that the unions would not accept the EI amendment, ANA said, according to Armando Costa, that it would pay “workers what the EI says”, while taking into account “unilateral measures. To offset these payments.

“They ended up breaking off the negotiations without even responding to the last proposal”, in which, says the leader, the unions accepted “the payment of what was the development of careers and retroactivity diluted in 12 months” after the period when she was agreed to make the payment and that “he gave a very small amount per month to each worker,” he says.

Contacted by Lusa, ANA, owned by the French group Vinci, said that the group “like all companies in the aviation sector, is going through a period of severe turbulence due to the pandemic, and is forced to adopt measures to mitigate the effects crisis, including the wage bill ”.

The company underlined having lost “600 million euros in turnover, with a traffic volume reduced by more than 80% compared to the same period of the previous year”, adding that “as part of the dialogue open social policy, which ANA still promotes, proposals have been discussed, there has been no convergence, however respect for the company agreement has been established ”and stressing that he has not“ abandoned the negotiations “.

In addition, ANA has guaranteed that “the company’s intention to evolve the principles of remuneration of AE in the future in order to encourage performance and skills development” was also conveyed, assuring that “it expects that through a pragmatic social dialogue, this modernization of the EA for a fairer and more dynamic sharing of value, to be obtained within a reasonable time ”.

ANA announced at the end of January that it would use, from February 1, the recovery support measure and reduce, from the first month of application, working time by 20%, according to the group’s executive chairman. . .

In a message to the workers of the company, to which Lusa then had access, Thierry Ligonnière explained that, taking into account the impact of the pandemic on air traffic, informed the workers’ commission and the trade unions “of the decision of the ANA to use, from February 1, the government measure to support the resumption of activity, which has been in force since January 15 ”.

According to the manager, “during the first month of application of this measure, which will last until the end of June, there will be a uniform reduction of 20% of working time for all” teams “, except for management functions (who will be mobilized full time for this implementation) and workers with scaled schedules (due to the difficulty of organizing and communicating schedules in good time) ”.