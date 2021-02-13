Key figures from the internet and social networks

We Are Social and Hootsuite have worked together on this new edition of the Digital Report 2021. A study of the use of social networks, key figures, different uses, the time spent on the Internet or even the preferred online activities of Internet users. In this article we share the data for France.

75.9% of the French are on social networks

Here are some key figures from the Digital Report 2021: 91% of the French population will have access to the Internet in 2021 (59.47 million Internet users), which is 2.5% more than in the previous year. Slightly fewer of us are active on social media: 75.9% of the population, which corresponds to 49.6 million active users, and an increase of 12.8% over the previous year. Particularly interesting statistics: 96.1% of active users of social networks connect via a mobile phone.

The French spend an average of 5:37 a day on the Internet, including 2:17 on their smartphone among the 95.7% of French people aged 16 to 64 who own one. This is how the French technology park will be composed in 2021: The smartphone is obviously in first place in terms of equipment, followed by the desktop or laptop computer (79.8%), tablets (48.9%) and the game console. Video (43.8%), connected watches (16.5%), then connected objects for the home (10%).

The exact number of users in social networks can be found in the Digital Report 2021. The breakdown is interesting: YouTube has 49.6 million users, Facebook 33 million users, Snapchat is ahead of Instagram with 24.5 million, Instagram has 24 million, LinkedIn 21 Millions, Pinterest is ahead of Twitter with 12.2 million users and Twitter is last with 8 million users.

What are French internet users using on the web?

What are the French doing on the web? This is how the time spent on the Internet is distributed: of the average 5:37 per day on screens, 1:41 is spent on social networks, 59 minutes on a music streaming service and 28 minutes on podcasts. French internet users remain Google Chrome followers at 57.7%, despite falling 34% in a year in favor of Safari, which ranks second at 21.4%.

Let’s focus more precisely on the uses. The most visited websites on the Internet are: Google (2.65 billion visits), YouTube and Facebook are on the podium. Amazon is in 5th place, Twitter in 8th place, and Netflix secured plenty of spots to come in 14th place. The most popular queries on Google in 2020 come as no big surprise. Here are the topics most affected: “Coronavirus”, “Certificate”, “Weather”, “Translation”.