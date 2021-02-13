New obligations for social networks under the “separatism” law

On the night of Wednesday 10th to Thursday 11th February, MPs passed Articles 18 to 20 of the Law on Separatism. These articles are directly related to social networks as they allow new hate calling-related crimes to emerge on the internet. Social networks will therefore have new obligations.

Creation of a new crime on social networks

After heated discussions in the National Assembly, the law on separatism was finally accepted by a majority of MPs. Article 18, written a few weeks after the assassination of Professor Samuel Paty, states that “Samuel Paty” enables the creation of a new offense “endangering the lives of others by sending” privacy information “with a malicious aim us that Samuel Paty was the subject of a social media smear campaign and that this likely prompted the terrorist to take action.

As stated in the Separatism Bill, this new offense will be punished with a three-year prison term and a fine of 45,000 euros. This section was adopted by 97 votes in favor, 10 against and 9 abstentions. However, the MPs of the LFI group (La France insoumise) seem concerned about these passages of the law. This is one way of putting Article 24 of the Comprehensive Security Act back on the agenda. A bill that was also the subject of a warning from the CNIL warning against technological solutionism.

The evaluation of algorithms is included in the Separatism Bill

Article 20 of the Separatism Act was also passed by the National Assembly. The latter enables certain so-called “press offenses” to be assessed immediately. Obviously, these are not professional journalists, but bad-intentioned internet users who would exchange comments such as rejecting crimes against humanity or racist, sexist or homophobic slurs. According to Eric Dupond-Moretti, this article may have a chilling effect on the youngest.

Social networks are obviously affected by these changes. A representative for France must now be defined for each of them. In addition, the National Assembly would like social networks to subject their algorithms to an assessment by the CSA. A point that can be disturbing. It is to be expected that the major digital platforms will contest this part of the text. Algorithms are supposed to be their best-kept trade secrets. You probably won’t let the CSA get your teeth inside. On the other hand, the social networks will certainly be able to inform the CSA of the number of their moderators for the content published in France.