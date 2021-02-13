the tool that calculates the price of backlinks

Ah SEO … it’s no fun and a good SEO strategy takes time! In search engine optimization, backlinks or inbound links are important. For those who aren’t sure, a backlink is a link within the content that redirects to another site. It’s the opposite of the internal link. Put simply, the backlink is similar to a recommendation, which is why it is important to Google.

Many today are willing to pay to get backlinks as part of a netlinking strategy, yes, but at what price? That’s the whole point of the My SEO Sucks calculator. This page calculates the price for links. The prices are offered after analyzing more than 18,000 backlinks.

To pay for your backlink at the right price

The tool is very easy to use. You must first enter the link of the site that you want a link to be placed on. Then select the niche of your website: Education, Adult, Marketing, etc. There are additional options to enable or disable such as: B. No Follow.

Once the information has been entered, simply hit the “Submit” button. An analysis is carried out and makes it possible to obtain the domain rating of a site. The higher the latter, the more reliable the site is. Other suggested dates are organic traffic. Then a price is offered.

A handy tool to help you avoid fraud and save money on backlinks buying!

The advantages of the tool are numerous:

More than 10,000 links were analyzed. Tools like AHREFs, SEMRush, and others are used. The tool is easy to learn. Just paste a link and select your area of ​​activity

My SEO Sucks is a handy tool for people who want to learn more about SEO. There are many resources such as guides, free templates, and so on.