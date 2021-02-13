Coup protests continue in Myanmar despite numerous arrests – Observer

Popular protests against the military coup continue in Myanmar (formerly Burma), despite numerous arrests ordered by the ruling junta.

Mobilization against the February 1 coup continued early Saturday morning (local time), after hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on Friday.

More than 350 politicians, state officials, activists and members of civil society, including journalists, monks and students, have been arrested since the February 1 coup, the Human Rights Council said. the United Nations man at a special session, noting that “the use of violence against unacceptable”.

At this meeting, the Council adopted a resolution condemning the military coup and demanding the immediate release of the State Councilor, a post equivalent to that of Prime Minister, and the Burmese Foreign Minister dismissed Aung San Suu Kyi.

However, also last night, citizen watch committees spontaneously appeared across the country to monitor the neighborhood in the event of operations by the authorities to arrest opponents, according to the France-Presse news agency.

Video filmed in an area of ​​Yangon, the country’s largest city and economic capital, showed many residents taking to the streets in defiance of the early evening curfew, following reports of a police raid to detain dissidents.

On February 1, the military arrested Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several government ministers and party leaders, declaring a state of emergency and putting a group of generals in power.

The UN, EU, US, Japan, China, France, and UK were among the international voices that immediately criticized the military coup in Myanmar.

In the following days, successive demonstrations against the military took place in several Burmese towns and tension in the streets continued, despite the fact that the Burmese military junta had enacted martial law.