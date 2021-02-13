Kosovo’s unclear status is at the center of instability in the Balkans – Observer

Political instability, the economic crisis and the diplomatic conflict with Serbia remain the main challenges for Kosovo, 12 years after the self-proclamation of independence after a conflict in which NATO’s intervention was decisive.

Kosovo, which Serbia regards as the “cradle” of its nationality and its Orthodox religion, was again integrated into the Slavic kingdom at the beginning of the 20th century after the Ottoman withdrawal from the Balkans, after a long presence of more than four centuries.

But the lack of definition of its status is today one of the main sources of instability in this region of Europe.

In the small territory of a third of the area of ​​Alentejo (10,887 square kilometers, with currently 1.8 million inhabitants), the local Albanian population, converted to Islam and with an increasing demographic weight, has intensified its secessionist ambitions, and in 1974 the Constitution of socialist Yugoslavia led by Tito granted it the status of an integrated “autonomous province” in Serbia, one of the six republics of the federation.

After Tito’s death in 1980, violent Albanian protests broke out in Pristina and other towns in Kosovo, demanding more autonomy, which federal forces put under pressure.

Nine years later, with the coming to power of Slobodan Milosevic, Serbia cancels the autonomy of Kosovo (and of the province of Vojvodina to the north), at a time when nationalist impulses end up involving the destruction of Yugoslavia.

The conflict between the announced Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA, Albanian separatists), which uses terrorist tactics, and the Serbian military and police forces, which respond with increasing repression, will involve in March 1999 a military intervention by NATO , the first in its history, by bombardments against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (reduced to Serbia and Montenegro).

However, international diplomats tried to avoid war by sending a “Verification Mission” to Kosovo, the largest operation ever organized by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and then inviting all the actors of the conflict at Rambouillet conference, which failed.

Following these events, Kosovo, until then a province of Serbia, but with a Muslim majority, became a UN “protectorate” with the presence of a large NATO military force (Kfor), until self-proclamation of independence in 2008 by local Albanian leaders.

The illusion created by the Albanian population (around 90%) for independence has not been rewarded, despite strong Western support, especially from the United States, and Kosovo today has the third largest gross domestic product ( Lowest GDP) per capita in Europe.

It is still the youngest country in Europe, with an average age of 30, but with a youth unemployment rate of 54%, which meant high immigration.

In 2019, around 30% of Kosovars lived abroad, and according to the World Bank their cash remittances represent 15% of GDP.

The endemic political instability is also reflected in the fate of the first president of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi, former “political leader” of the KLA, who, accompanied by the main leaders of the “war of independence”, is in The Hague, all awaiting trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the conflict.

A total of 117 of the 193 UN countries have recognized Kosovo’s independence – although the numbers change quite frequently – including the United States and 22 of the 27 European Union member states (with the exception of Spain, Romania, Slovakia, Greece and Cyprus).

Pristina has also been recognized by institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the International Olympic Committee.

On the other hand, apart from Serbia, which continues to consider Kosovo as an integral part of its territory, countries like Russia, China, India, Brazil, South Africa or Argentina do not have recognized independence, although in 2010 and in an advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice held that “it did not violate international law in general”.

If the United States has been a major engine of Kosovo’s independence, the European Union (EU) has, since 2011, with limited results, mediated negotiations for the normalization of relations with Serbia, decisive for the stabilization of this region of the Balkans.

The EU insists on the fact that a possible accession to the community space implies agreements with Serbia – which has already officially started long negotiations with Brussels – particularly in the economic field. Today, Kosovars are the only people in the Balkan region who can only travel to the EU with a visa.

In September, Belgrade and Pristina announced a normalization of economic relations, in an agreement imposed by the United States and which provided for the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a position contrary to the European Union’s approach.

Kosovo’s leaders have already confirmed their willingness to open an embassy in Jerusalem, but Serbia still maintains its representation in Tel Aviv.

About 200,000 Serbs have left Kosovo since the start of the NATO bombing, and just over 130,000 remain in the territory, especially in the north along the border with Serbia.

Belgrade sees them as full citizens, able to vote in elections and funds educational centers in Serbian. Granting autonomy status to these communities remains one of the most controversial issues in the negotiations.